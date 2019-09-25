MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Steady Despite Trump Impeachment Bid, China Trade Deal Concerns

By Clive McKeef

Impeachment impact may be fleeting, analysts say

U.S. stocks steadied Wednesday, after falling for three days, as concerns about fluctuating chances for a U.S. - China trade deal, a Congressional impeachment enquiry against President Trump, and weakening global economic data unnerved investors.

What are major indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 137 points, or 0.5%, at 26,945, while the S&P 500 was up 8 points or 0.3% at 2,975. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 34 points or 0.4% at 8,027.

What's driving the market?

On Tuesday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump after reports the president may have withheld Congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine while pressing Ukraine's president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden and his son.

Wednesday morning the White House (https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ukraine-call-transcript-shows-trump-sought-biden-probe-but-made-no-mention-of-us-aid)published a memorandum of a phone call between Trump and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump asks Zelensky to "look into" former vice-president Biden and his son Hunter who had business dealings in Ukraine, but the 25 minute call did not mention military aid to the country.

Analysts said the inquiry is a potential drag for stocks, though the potential may be limited barring an indication that support for Trump is slipping in the Republican-controlled Senate. A vote by the House to impeach would be followed by a trial in the Senate, which would decide the president's fate.

"Given how this increases the prospect of heightened political uncertainty in the world's largest economy and compounds the list of geopolitical factors, risk assets and global equities in particular remain in the firing line," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, in a note.

The sudden rise in political risk in Washington comes as economic data deteriorates globally, adding a fresh complication for investors trying to decide whether central banks will be able to shore up growth. Analysts questioned, however, whether the impeachment cloud would have a lasting effect on stocks.

"We would note that this is only a small step on the road to impeachment, which would ultimately require a 2/3 majority in the Republican-controlled Senate and that it is not clear yet whether the House will vote to endorse the inquiry, so leading to charges against Trump," said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, in a note. Trump only mentioned Biden once in the July 25 call which lasted about 30 minutes and produced a five-page transcript.

Other factors weighing on markets include the ongoing uncertainty around U.S.-China trade. China reportedly is buying more pork from the U.S (https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3029961/chinas-pork-imports-surged-almost-80-cent-august-cover-gap)., partly due to African swine fever which has afflicted the Chinese herd and Trump told reporters Wednesday (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-trump/trump-says-trade-deal-with-china-could-happen-sooner-than-you-think-idUSKBN1WA1Z4)that a U.S.-China deal could come sooner "than you think", helping to support stocks

In other news Wednesday, U.S. August home sales rose 7.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 713,000 which was just shy of the 12-year high set in June, and were up 18% year-on-year.

Chicago Federal Reserve president Charles Evans said on Wednesday (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-evans-rates/evans-says-two-rate-cuts-have-fed-well-positioned-at-this-point-idUSKBN1WA1OM)he backed the Fed's two recent interest rate cuts but feels the central bank is now "well-positioned" to see how economic data evolves. Other Federal Reserve speakers Wednesday include Kansas City Fed President Esther George, Fed governor Lael Brainard and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan.

Which stocks are worth watching?

Philip Morris International and Altria Group surprised the market early Wednesday with the news that they are ending their merger talks and will instead focus on launching a smokeless tobacco product in the U.S. Shares of Philip Morris were up 5%, those for Altria were off 0.1%.

Shares of Nike were up 5.4% as the apparel and footwear maker on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings and sales that topped Wall Street expectations , including a jump in China.

Best Buy Co. Inc.(BBY) on Wednesday unveiled financial targets , including $1 billion in additional cost reductions and annual enterprise revenue of $50 billion by 2025. Its shares were down 0.2%.

How are other markets performing?

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as inflows into haven assets took a breather, following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to move ahead with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury note yield was up 1.4 basis points to 1.649%.

Gold prices declined on Wednesday, pressured by strength in the dollar and a climb in U.S. benchmark stock indexes as the market weighed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Gold for December on Comex dropped $26.90, or 1.8%, to $1,512.50 an ounce, after it finished at its highest on Tuesday for a most-active contract since Sept. 4, according to FactSet data. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index traded up by 0.7%.

Oil futures fell Wednesday as U.S. government data revealed a second weekly climb in domestic crude inventories. Also weighing on prices were news reports saying Saudi Arabia had restored most of crude production capacity, recovering from attacks on its facilities earlier this month. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell $1.01, or 1.8%, to $56.27 a barrel, while November Brent crude , the global benchmark, was off $1.38, or 2.2%, at $61.725 a barrel.

In Asia overnight Wednesday, the China CSI 300 was little changed around 3,870 while Japan's Nikkei 225 index was also steady at 22,020.

In Europe, the mood was more dour. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index headed for its largest drop in six weeks amid rising concern that growth is flagging. The British pound dropped sharply Wednesday as Parliament resumed, a day after a Supreme Court ruling that the prorogation was unlawful.