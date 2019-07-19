Log in
Smithfield Foods Donates Land for Newly Opened Public Boat Ramp on the Pagan River in Smithfield, Virginia

07/19/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

SMITHFIELD, Va., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Town of Smithfield, Virginia announced today the opening of the Clontz Memorial Park Public Boat Ramp on the Pagan River. The new recreational asset was built on 5.7 acres of waterfront land donated by Smithfield Foods, Inc. As the only public boat ramp within Smithfield town limits, the property features floating docks, a 25-foot-wide boat ramp, and parking for 30 vehicles and trailers.

“Smithfield Foods is honored to be part of this celebration for our neighbors here in Smithfield, Virginia,” said Bill Gill, assistant vice president of sustainability for Smithfield Foods. “The banks of the Pagan River have been our home since 1936, and we are pleased to help provide even greater access to this beautiful asset that our community is lucky to have in its back yard.” 

Founded in Smithfield, Virginia more than 80 years ago, Smithfield Foods has grown to become a global consumer packaged goods and protein company with more than 54,000 employees. The company remains headquartered in Smithfield, employing more than 3,000 individuals locally. The boat ramp was made possible through Smithfield’s land donation, as well as through contributions from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, the State of Virginia, and the Virginia Port Authority.

“This is prime real-estate in our community and we’re very appreciative of Smithfield Foods’ generous land donation,” said Amy Novak, Director of Smithfield Parks and Recreation. “This property will enable our residents and visitors to experience the beauty we enjoy daily living in Smithfield, and we are grateful to our partners who made the Clontz Park Property a reality.”

The Clontz Park Property is located on North Church Street in Smithfield, Virginia and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, visit https://www.smithfieldva.gov.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Media Contacts: 
  
Dalton Agency for Smithfield FoodsTown of Smithfield
Lauren HomrichAmy Novak
lhomrich@daltonagency.comanovak@smithfieldva.gov
(904) 398-5222(757) 356-9939

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/839f645c-4fe1-4759-b810-fa80096537c0

Primary Logo

The Town of Smithfield announced the grand opening of the Clontz Memorial Park Public Boat Ramp made possible through a donation of 5.7 acres of land from Smithfield Foods.

