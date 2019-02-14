MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle, Dragged Down By Consumer Staples And Financials

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indices
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Markets
News : Markets
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Professionals
Calendar
Sectors
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle, Dragged Down By Consumer Staples And Financials
0
02/14/2019 | 03:14pm EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
AMAZON.COM
-1.13%
1622.37
9.06%
AVON PRODUCTS
-10.34%
2.6001
80.26%
BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC
10.17%
21.255
8.05%
CENTURYLINK
-12.55%
12.855
-3.96%
CISCO SYSTEMS
2.35%
48.63
10.52%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
-8.01%
45.71
4.88%
NETAPP
-5.93%
63.48
12.52%
S&P 500
-0.09%
2750.23
9.49%
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP
-12.95%
54.91
13.70%
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:14p
MARKET SNAPSHOT
: Stocks Struggle, Dragged Down By Consumer Staples And Financials
DJ
02:59p
Big hedge funds dumped China stocks, Apple as market tumbled
RE
01:05p
Dow Slumps on Disappointing Retail Sales
DJ
12:48p
Dow Slumps on Disappointing Retail Sales
DJ
12:45p
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: FTSE 100 squeezes out gains; ConvaTec drags midcaps
RE
12:43p
TSX lifted by Bombardier, Constellation results
RE
12:21p
European shares give up three-month highs after shock U.S. data
RE
10:30a
TRACKINSIGHT
: Surge of inflows into US Infrastructure Stocks
TI
10:30a
TRACKINSIGHT
: Negative performance for Mexican Stocks
TI
10:21a
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: U.S. Stocks Slump on Disappointing Retail Sales
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement
MOST READ NEWS
1
DANONE
: Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
2
NESTLÉ
: NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
3
PURETECH HEALTH PLC
: VOR BIOPHARMA : Completes $42 Million Series A Financing Round to Advance Lead Cell Ther..
4
ALPHABET
: ALPHABET : European Union Agrees to New Copyright Law
5
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
: MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
More news
HOT NEWS
CANADA GOOSE HOLDING.
-11.97%
Canada Goose : says labor costs hit profit margins, shares dive
CANADIAN TIRE CORPOR.
-4.77%
Canadian Tire : Retailer Canadian Tire's quarterly profit beats estimates
MANULIFE FINANCIAL C.
+1.96%
Manulife Financial : 'highly confident' about outcome of hedge fund court case
DORIC NIMROD AIR TWO.
-8.13%
Nimrod Capital Sees Future for A380-Leasing Despite Discontinuation
COCA-COLA COMPANY (T.
-8.01%
Coca Cola : Expects Sales Growth to Slow in 2019
CONVATEC GROUP
-18.92%
ConvaTec : shares plummet on weak results, draws up turnaround plan
More news
MarketScreener.com :
Markets
News
Our View
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact us
Advertisement
Legal information
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave