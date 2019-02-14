Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle, Dragged Down By Consumer Staples And Financials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 03:14pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.13% 1622.37 Delayed Quote.9.06%
AVON PRODUCTS -10.34% 2.6001 Delayed Quote.80.26%
BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC 10.17% 21.255 Delayed Quote.8.05%
CENTURYLINK -12.55% 12.855 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
CISCO SYSTEMS 2.35% 48.63 Delayed Quote.10.52%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) -8.01% 45.71 Delayed Quote.4.88%
NETAPP -5.93% 63.48 Delayed Quote.12.52%
S&P 500 -0.09% 2750.23 Delayed Quote.9.49%
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP -12.95% 54.91 Delayed Quote.13.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:14pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle, Dragged Down By Consumer Staples And Financials
DJ
02:59pBig hedge funds dumped China stocks, Apple as market tumbled
RE
01:05pDow Slumps on Disappointing Retail Sales
DJ
12:48pDow Slumps on Disappointing Retail Sales
DJ
12:45pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 squeezes out gains; ConvaTec drags midcaps
RE
12:43pTSX lifted by Bombardier, Constellation results
RE
12:21pEuropean shares give up three-month highs after shock U.S. data
RE
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Surge of inflows into US Infrastructure Stocks
TI
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Negative performance for Mexican Stocks
TI
10:21aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slump on Disappointing Retail Sales
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
2NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
3PURETECH HEALTH PLC : VOR BIOPHARMA : Completes $42 Million Series A Financing Round to Advance Lead Cell Ther..
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : European Union Agrees to New Copyright Law
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.