MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle For Altitude Amid Trade-deal Skepticism, Global Growth Concerns

By Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

China's exports, imports tumble as trade surplus widens

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower Monday morning as investors reevaluate the"phase-one" trade deal between the U.S. and China, announced in the final minutes of trade Friday, with growing concern that the agreement will not lead to significantly lower trade barriers or greater certainty over Sino-American trade relations.

How are the major benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2 points, or less than 0.1% to 26,818, while the S&P 500 index lost 4 points, or 0.1%, to 2,967. The Nasdaq Composite index , meanwhile, fell 14 points, or 0.2%, to 8,043.

On Friday, the Dow rose 319.92 points, or 1.2%, to 26,816.59, the S&P 500 advanced 32.14 points, or 1.1%, to 2,970.27, while Nasdaq gained 106.26 points, or 1.3%, to 8,057.04.

What's driving the market?

President Trump took to Twitter over the weekend to talk up the first phase of a trade agreement with China, announced Friday afternoon following two days of U.S.-China trade talks, which culminated in a meeting between the president and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin echoed this optimism during an interview Monday.

As part of the deal, the U.S. postponed a planned tariff increase on $250 billion in Chinese imports from 25% to 30%, originally set to take effect Tuesday, in exchange for Chinese promises to buy $40 to $50 billion in American agricultural products annually though that would be double the $24 billion China bought in 2017. (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-agriculture/trumps-hailing-of-50-billion-in-chinese-farm-purchases-seen-as-meaningless-idUSKBN1WT0TG?il=0)

(https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1183499482790612993)

But even this limited agreement has yet to be put into writing, while thornier issues remain unresolved, including U.S. allegations of intellectual property theft and unfair state subsidies of Chinese businesses.

Meanwhile, the threat of higher tariffs still hang over the global economy and financial markets, as a round of 15% tariffs on about $160 billion in consumer goods is still set to be imposed on Dec. 15th, underscoring the continued uncertainty that global business leaders face as they attempt to measure consumer demand and plan investment.

The Chinese aren't ready to sign off on the handshake agreement made Friday, according to a report in Bloomberg (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-14/china-wants-more-talks-before-signing-trump-s-phase-one-deal-k1q8bxgz), which stated that Beijing wants to restart talks as soon as the end of the month to nail down the final details, which may include a demand to scrap the December tariffs.

A bigger trade deal will come over time in three stages, (https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-emerges-with-wins-from-u-s-trade-truce-11570912439) according to Trump, with more divisive issues to be addressed later. These include Chinese practices that the U.S. alleges but Beijing denies, such as forced transfers of U.S. technology to its economic rival.

"On the one hand, this 'mini' deal is an encouraging sign, as it reduces the risk that the trade battle escalates into a full-scale cold war," wrote Marios Hadjikyriacos, investment analyst at XM, in a Monday note.

"However, it doesn't bring the two sides any closer to a 'big' deal -- perhaps even the opposite," he added. "By striking this truce, Trump has effectively alleviated much of the pressure on Beijing, meaning that the Chinese leadership won't be in a rush to make any concessions on the real issues anytime soon."

Potentially boosting sentiment, however, was a tweet by Global Times editor Hu Xijin, who called last week's talk a "breakthrough." Hu's Twitter feed is followed closely by financial markets due to his perceived links with Chinese authorities.

(https://twitter.com/HuXijin_GT/status/1183736136276951041)

Economic data from China Monday showed the world's second-largest economy is feeling the effects of the trade war, with exports falling 3.2% in September, and exports to the U.S. falling by 22%. Along with the 11th straight decrease in imports from the U.S., the bilateral trade surplus contracted for the first time since February. Overall though China's trade surplus globally rose to $39.65 billion in September, from August's $34.8 billion, as imports fell faster than exports.

Investors were also eyeing developments in negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union, after optimism that a deal could be reached rose Friday following productive negotiations between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on the difficult question of the customs border between Britain's Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The British pound , however, retreated Monday , after the European Commission said late Sunday that "a lot of work remains to be done" to finalize Brexit, while questions remain as to whether British Parliament will accept a deal negotiated by Johnson.

Trading volumes may be lower Monday due to the U.S. Columbus Day holiday which closes federal government offices and the U.S. Treasury bond market but leaves the stock and commodities markets open.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Dow component Boeing rose after the company's board said late Friday that it voted to separate the roles of chief executive and chairman as the company has struggled to deal with issues related to the groundings of its 737 Max jet.

The aviation company said Dennis Muilenburg will continue as CEO, president and a board member, while David Calhoun, the current independent lead director, will become non-executive chairman.

Fellow Dow constituent Nike stock was on the rise, up 1% after it was upgraded to neutral from underperform by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, based on a bullish outlook for the company's sportswear business.

Shares of Fastenal were under pressure Monday after the stock was downgraded to "market perform" from a "strong buy" by Raymond James. The stock rallied 17.2% Friday after the company reported better than expected earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Sempra Energy announced Monday that it would sell its equity stakes in its Chilean businesses for $2.23 billion in cash to State Grid International Development. Shares were unchanged in premarket trade.

Parsely Energy Inc. (PE) shares declined after it (PE)announced the acquisition of Jagged Peak Energy in an all-stock transaction.

Shares of Aecom rallied Monday after the infrastructure company said its selling it's management services business to American Securities LLC and Lindsay Goldberg for $2.405 billion.

How are other markets trading?

In commodities, crude oil prices fell about $1.46 to $53.25 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Gold futures rose $5.80 to $1494.60 an ounce. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, edged 0.2% higher against a basket of its peers.

In Asia overnight , the China CSI 300 rose 1.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.8%. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday. In Europe, shares were mostly lower , as evidenced by the 0.5% decline in the Stoxx Europe 600 index .