MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle For Direction As Investors Parse Mixed Earnings

By Sue Chang and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

IBM earnings miss weighs on the Dow

U.S. stocks wove between gains and losses Wednesday as investors continued to process a stream of corporate earnings, while offering a muted reaction to data that showed China's economic growth stabilized.

What are major indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 4 points to 26,457, while the S&P 500 index shed 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,903. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2 points to 8,002.

The S&P 500 on Tuesday ended just 0.8% away from its all-time closing high of 2,930.75 logged on Sept. 20, while the Dow and Nasdaq stand more than 1% from their record closes set last year.

What's driving the market?

Investors continue to wade through corporate results as first-quarter earnings season moves into full swing. International Business Machines results fell short of expectations, triggering the stock to fall and weigh heavily on the Dow.

Health care stocks were also weighing on the market, led by insurers Athem Inc. (ANTM), Cigna Corp and Dow component UnitedHealth Group. Analysts pointed to the debate over health care reform , which has taken center stage in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, and which could significantly affect profits in the managed care and health services sectors if reform legislation is ultimately passed.

Chinese government data showed the country's economy grew 6.4% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2019, maintaining the pace seen in the last quarter of 2018 as factory output picked up steam. The figure was slightly higher than many economists expected.

The data failed to provide a spark to global markets but analysts said signs of stability could soothe investor worries about the world's second-largest economy. Stock-market gains since the end of last year have been tied in part to expectations for stimulus efforts by Chinese authorities and a potential deal to end the U.S.-China trade battle that would limit the scope of the country's slowdown and alleviate fears of a global economic crunch.

The U.S. trade deficit fell 3.4% in February to the lowest level in eight months , the Commerce Department said. Meanwhile, wholesale inventories in the U.S. rose a mild 0.2% in February and sales increased 0.3%.

At 2 p.m., the Federal Reserve will issue its Beige book, a collection of anecdotal reports from the central bank's business districts, reflecting a snapshot of U.S. economic conditions.

What are the analysts saying?

"We're in the early days of earnings season, but it feels like first-quarter earnings will be a bottom, and that's getting baked into expectations," Kevin Divney, senior portfolio manager at Russell Investments, told MarketWatch.

"The week after next is when we have the bulk of earnings, so we're at a pause here" as investors don't yet have a broad enough picture of management expectations for the remainder of the year, he added.

"It's still much too small a sample size to generate conclusions, but the bottom line is that earnings season is not off to a very good start," wrote Tom Essaye, president of the Sevens Report in a research note. "While stocks are looking past that courtesy of dovish Fed speak and hopes of better global growth, earnings will need to get better during the next two weeks--because so far the results, while not a disaster, aren't that great."

What stocks are in focus?

Shares of Netflix were down 0.6% after whipsawing following the release of its first-quarter earnings late Tuesday. The company announced a record number of subscribers , but issued guidance for second quarter that some have interpreted as disappointing.

Shares of Qualcomm rallied 10% a day after the chip maker and Applesettled patent litigation against each other. Qualcomm shares jumped more than 20% Tuesday after the settlement was first announced.

Opinion:Qualcomm gets big windfall in surprise settlement, but Apple may have saved the iPhone from 5G doom

Subsequently, Intel said it would get out of the business for 5G modem chips in which it was trying to compete with Qualcomm. Intel shares were up 3.5%.

Shares of Pepsi rose 3.3% after the beverage and snack giant reported first-quarter profit and revenue that topped Wall Street expectations .

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) slumped 9.1% after the financial services company reported sharper declines in first-quarter sales and profits than Wall Street had expected.

Morgan Stanley stock rose 2.4% after the financial company reported first-quarter profit and revenue that fell less than projected.

Shares of United Continental Holdings rose 4.5% following quarterly earnings that beat analyst forecasts .

How are other markets trading?

Stocks in Asia closed mostly higher , with China's Shanghai Composite Index and Japan's Nikkei 225 both rising 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, meanwhile, ended the day flat.

In Europe, stocks were edging higher with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.1%.

In commodities markets, the price of crude oil was under pressure , while gold prices ticked lower . The U.S. dollar eased against its peers .

--William Watts contributed to this report