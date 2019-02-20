MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle For Direction As Investors Watch Trade Talks, Await Fed Minutes

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

U.S. stocks traded flat early Wednesday, as investors kept an eye on U.S.-China trade talks in Washington and awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting later in the afternoon.

What are stock indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3 points, or less than 0.1%, to 25,894, while the S&P 500 index lost less than a point to trade at 2,779. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10 points, or 0.1%, at 7,496.

What's driving the market?

Trade remains in the spotlight despite few concrete developments. Stocks appeared to find some support Tuesday after President Donald Trump said there was nothing "magical" about a March 1 deadline for U.S.-China negotiations, which was taken as a sign that tariffs on imports of Chinese goods might not automatically be raised to 25% from 10% on that date if a formal deal hasn't been completed.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are set to continue talks in Washington after discussions last week in Beijing.

Minutes from the January meeting of the Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, to be released at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, will be parsed for further insights into the central bank's abrupt decision to put future rate moves on hold.

What are analysts saying?

The Fed minutes are "the single most important event of the week because it will give us much-needed insight into the Federal Reserve's thinking around its significant change of heart," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, in a note.

"In particular, I am interested in seeing the discussion around balance sheet normalization, given that the Fed's willingness to alter its plan was the single biggest development in the last FOMC announcement, in my opinion. This is especially so given recent reports that the Fed may end balance sheet normalization this year," she said.

"The focus of the day should be the FOMC Minutes, as investors try to decipher what drove the Fed's pivot in January. We will scour the minutes for clues that the balance of risks may have shifted materially to the downside, and in addition, we will also watch for a discussion surrounding the balance sheet runoff and whether officials are leaning towards ending the runoff later this year," wrote Guy Stear, analyst at Société Générale, in a note.

What stocks are in focus?

Shares of CVS Health were down 8.8% Wednesday morning, after the health-care retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Cadence Design Systems stock rose 6.2%, after the firm reported fourth-quarter results Tuesday evening that topped consensus expectations, while raising its first-quarter outlook.

Tesla Inc. shares are in focus Wednesday, after the company announced that its general counsel, Dane Butsinkas is leaving the firm after just two months in the role. The stock is down 0.7% Wednesday morning.

Shares of Southwest Airlines are in focus Wednesday, after the company said that the government shutdown had reduced revenue more than expected, lowering its first-quarter outlook. The stock was down 6% early Wednesday

LendingClub Corp stock was down 11.1%, after the peer-to-peer lending firm announced fourth-quarter results Tuesday evening that fell short of analyst forecasts.

Five9 shares were up 4.7%, after the cloud-based call-center software company's fourth-quarter results topped Wall Street estimates .

Shares of Garmin rose 8.5%, after the firm reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that surpassed expectations, while increasing its dividend.

How did stocks perform yesterday?

Stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday as U.S. traders returned from the Presidents Day holiday. The Dow rose 8.07 points, or less than 0.1%, to end at 25,891.32, while the S&P advanced 4.16 points, or 0.2%, to close at 2,779.76. The Nasdaq Composite finished 14.36 points higher at 7,486.77, a gain of 0.2%.

How are other markets trading?

Asian stocks rose during Wednesday trade , with Japan's Nikkei 225 , Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index all closing higher.

In Europe, stocks were edging higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.4%.

The price of crude oil was in retreat Wednesday, down 1%. Gold prices were edging higher, while the value of the U.S. dollar was also up.