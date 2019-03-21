MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle For Direction As Investors Weigh Dovish Fed With Growth Concerns

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

Investors continue to digest implications of Fed pause

U.S. stocks recovered from premarket weakness to trade mixed Thursday morning, a day after equities ended mostly lower in the wake of a Federal Reserve meeting that saw policy makers signal they were unlikely to raise interest rates this year amid worries over slowing economic growth.

What are indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28 points, or 0.2%, to 25,771, after opening lower, while the S&P 500 index also gained altitude at 2,827, rising 3 points, or 0.1%, following an open slump. The Nasdaq Composite , meanwhile, rose 22 points, or 0.3%, to reach 7,751.

What's driving the market?

Stocks saw a choppy session Wednesday, weakening ahead of the Fed announcement, then rallying after the central bank signaled it would leave rates on hold for the rest of 2019 versus its previous forecast for two hikes this year.

Opinion:Federal Reserve policy makes this dividend-stock strategy even more important

Equity benchmarks ended Wednesday mostly lower, however, with bank stocks feeling pressure as Treasury yields fell on the Fed's dovish outlook. Lower rates, and a flatter yield curve, are seen as a negative for lenders. Some analysts also tied weakness to concerns about the outlook for U.S. economic growth after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged worries about global growth.

Contributing to Wednesday's volatility were comments by President Donald Trump, who said tariffs on Chinese goods could remain in place "for a substantial period of time," even after a trade deal is reached to promote enforcement of the agreement.

Meanwhile, China's commerce ministry confirmed Thursday (https://www.wsj.com/articles/tariffs-on-chinese-goods-to-remain-in-place-for-period-of-time-trump-says-11553101862) that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will visit China on March 28-29 for more discussion on trade, while Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington early next month to continue the negotiations.

Treasury yields continued to decline early Thursday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down 2.3 basis points at 2.517%, narrowing the spread with the 3-month yield to less than 6 basis points.

Which stocks are in focus?

Biotechnology firm Biogen said Thursday that it decided to discontinue late-stage trials of a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Shares tumbled more than 27% Thursday morning.

Shares of Micron Technology rose 5.5% early Thursday, even after the memory-chip company reported below-consensus earnings for the fiscal second quarter on Wednesday evening. The stock has lost 10.3% of its value over the past six months, but investors have bid up the stock more than 26% year-to-date, in anticipation of a recovery in the chip sector in the second half of 2019.

Darden Restaurants stock rose 3.6% Thursday, after the Olive Garden parent company reported fiscal third-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations, and raised its full-year guidance.

Shares of Conagra Brands rose 7%, after the food company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates.

Lands' End reported a 59% decline in profits for its most recent quarter Thursday morning, while the company's sales for the period came in below analysts forecasts. Shares in the clothing company fell 4.6% Thursday morning.

What are analysts saying?

"Economists will now debate over the coming months whether this dovish commitment is a policy mistake,' wrote Edward Moya, market analyst with Oanada. "The Fed's concern for the economy likely suggests they will be overly cautious reversing course back to a tightening bias even if we see a strong second quarter of data."

"US data this morning was strong and will like fuel the fire that is questioning the Fed's dovish commitment," he added. "Jobless claims came in better than expected and the Philadelphia Fed business outlook rebounded sharply."

"Investors gave a mixed reaction to news that the U.S. Federal Reserve does not expect to raise interest rates for the rest of 2019," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, in a note. "Parts of the U.S. market traded lower with particular weakness among banking stocks which will lose out from no interest rate growth."

What's on the economic calendar?

The Labor Department said the number of laid-off workers who applied for first-time unemployment benefits fell by 9,000 in the week ended March 16 to 221,000 -- a one-month low. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch had forecast claims to total 225,000.

The Philadelphia Fed's business activity index rebounded in March to a seasonally adjusted reading of 13.7 from -4.1 the previous month. A reading above zero indicates improving conditions. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a reading of 3.

Leading economic indicators for February are due at 10 a.m. Eastern.

How are other markets trading?

Asian stocks closed mostly higher Thursday , with Japan's Nikkei 225 adding 0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, however, fell 0.9%.

European markets traded mostly lower Thursday , with the Stoxx Europe 600 falling 0.5%.

Crude-oil prices were falling, down 0.2%. The price of gold , meanwhile, rallied more than 1% , while the U.S. dollar was also on the rise .