CANTON, Mass., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brush up on your Italian, because sister brands Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin' have combined two fan favorites for a new item on the menu – the Affogato. Affogato is a dessert with Italian roots, starring a shot of espresso poured over a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

This indulgent new menu item, available exclusively at the brands' combination stores nationwide, features Dunkin's bold, smooth espresso and a scoop of Baskin-Robbins' Vanilla ice cream, resulting in a rich palate-pleaser and the perfect afternoon pick-me-up. The Italian word affogato translates to "drowned," which is how the dish is prepared: warm espresso is poured over the ice cream, "drowning" the cold scoop.

"We want to celebrate the superior quality of two Dunkin' brand classics: Baskin-Robbins' Vanilla Ice Cream and Dunkin's new espresso," said Tony Weisman, Dunkin' Chief Marketing Officer. "The beauty of adding the Affogato to our menu is that it's a simple, two-ingredient dish that truly lets the ingredients shine."

While the Affogato is typically served with vanilla ice cream, customers are welcome to get creative with their choice of Baskin-Robbins' flavors in-store. The Affogato is available at participating Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins combination stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.49.

Guests can get a first taste with a free sample at Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins combination stores nationwide on Monday, March 18 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.*. Fans can share their reactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #gottaaffogato.

*Offer valid on March 18 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

