MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Trade Higher As Investors Look Past Intensifying U.S.-China Trade Fight

By Sue Chang, MarketWatch , Ryan Vlastelica

Tesla shares drop on report of Justice Department probe

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday, with investors shrugging off escalating trade tensions to instead focus on an economy that remains strong by many measures. The gains were led by consumer discretionary and technology shares, two sectors that had slumped in the previous session.

Where are the major benchmarks trading?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 168 points, or 0.6%, to 26,229. The S&P 500 index advanced 16 points, or 0.6%, to 2,905 and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 62 points, or 0.8%, to 7,958.

Stocks had declined Monday, marking the biggest one-day drop for the S&P since mid-August and the worst session for the Nasdaq since late July.

What's driving the market?

President Donald Trump late Monday said he would impose new tariffs on about $200 billion in Chinese goods. He also threatened additional penalties as part of his campaign to pressure Beijing to change its commercial practices.

In response, China retaliated with tariffs of 5% to 10% (https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinese-officials-scramble-to-respond-to-trumps-new-tariffs-1537275015?) on $60 billion worth of U.S. products that will take effect Sept. 24 and said it may introduce more measures if the U.S. goes ahead with higher tariffs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Trade has been a headline risk for months, and while it has increased day-to-day volatility, the broad indexes have largely ground higher, supported by strong growth in corporate earnings and improving economic data.

What are analysts saying?

"In my opinion, I see President Trump as trying to force the trading partners to the bargaining table to renegotiate trade deals that have long favored other countries over the U.S. His methods are unconventional but the U.S. economy is strong, earnings are healthy and confidence among consumers and investors remains high," wrote Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth, in a note to clients.

"Trump promised to take on trade during his run for presidency and with the recent announcement that the U.S. intends to raise the amount of products coming under tariff inclusion will ensure that this is an issue that will not go away quietly but we remain hopeful that eventually these tactics remain in check and will conclude amicably and without a lasting negative impact to global growth," he said.

Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics, said that the trade war may be prolonged as the U.S. government seems confident about winning and as a result, be reluctant to consider concessions to de-escalate the conflict.

What stocks are in focus?

Tesla shares slid 2.9% after Bloomberg reported that the electric car company is under investigation by the Justice Department over tweets from Chief Executive Elon Musk last month about taking the company private.

Shares of Oracle rose 0.3% a day after the software company reported quarterly revenue that missed expectations , hurt by weaker-than-expected cloud-services sales.

Visa Inc.(V) and Mastercardagreed to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by U.S. retailers in 2005. Shares of Visa rose 0.8% while Mastercard rose 1.4%.

General Mills slumped 7.9% after it reported revenue below forecasts even though adjusted first-quarter earnings beat expectations .

AutoZone fell 2.8% after it reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations while revenue came in below forecasts. Same-store sales also grew less than had been expected .

Red Hat shares fell 1.1% after it was downgraded to neutral by JPMorgan analysts.

Viking Therapeutics surged 81% after it reported positive results in a midstage trial of a treatment for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

What are other markets doing?

Asian stocks rallied as investors shrugged off the latest news on tariffs . However, the region has struggled lately, and recently traded at four-year lows. Major European indexes were mostly higher .

Crude-oil prices saw strong gains and gold edged lower . The U.S. dollar index was moderately higher .