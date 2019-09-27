MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Trade Lower As Investors Weigh Potential Curbs On U.S. Portfolio Investments Into China

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

Wells Fargo hires Scharf as new CEO

Stocks traded lower Friday morning, heading for a second weekly loss, as investors digested news that the Trump administration is mulling potential curbs on U.S. portfolio investments into China (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-27/us-china-trade-war-latest-us-weighs-limits-on-portfolio-inflows), according to a Bloomberg News report.

Investors also have an eye economic data and developments around a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump, who is facing an impeachment inquiry in the House.

What are major indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18 points or 0.07%, to 26,873, while S&P 500 index lost 8 points, or 0.27%, to trade at 2,969. The Nasdaq Composite index gave up 42 points, or 0.52%, at 7,989.

The Dow on Thursday gave up 79.59 points, or 0.3%, to end at 26,891.12, while the S&P 500 ost 7.25 points or 0.2%, to finish at 2,977.62. The Nasdaq closed at 8,030.66, down 46.72 points, or 0.6%.

For the week, the Dow is on pace to lose 0.1%, the S&P 500 to retreat 0.6%, while the Nasdaq is set to lose 1.4%.

What's driving the market?

Investors were parsing news that the Trump administration has been discussing ways to curb U.S. portfolio inflows into China, a crackdown that could hit billions worth of investments and escalate the ongoing Sino-American trade war, according to Bloomberg News.

The day started out on a more positive note, amid reports that a date for U.S.-China trade talks has been set. CNBC reported that top negotiators are set to meet Oct. 10-11 in Washington (https://www.cnbc.com/2019/09/26/china-trade-talks-set-to-resume-oct-10.html), with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to lead the delegation from Beijing. Also, news reports said Chinese officials have talked about increased purchases of U.S. goods.

On Thursday, the weaker tone on Thursday was tied in part to a news report that the Trump administration was unlikely to extend a waiver that allows U.S. companies to make sales to China telecom firm Huawei, potentially stoking trade tensions. Skeptics said they still need convincing after numerous swings between conciliation and escalation over the course of the U.S.-China trade battle stretching back to spring of last year.

"We have been here before," said Bas van Geffen, quantitative analyst at Rabobank.

Fundamental issues, including China's approach to intellectual property rights, remain unaddressed so far, van Geffen said in a note, adding that Trump may be reluctant to create the appearance he's growing soft on China ahead of the 2020 elections, a risk he runs if an intermediate deal doesn't sufficiently address fundamental U.S. concerns.

"We are not convinced that renewed trade talks will lead to the results the market may once again be hoping for, and any optimism ahead of the October meeting may be fleeting," he said.

Meanwhile, investors were parsing mixed U.S. economic data published Friday morning, which included disappointing estimates of consumer spending growth. The Commerce Department estimated that consumer spending rose 0.1% in August, versus expectations of a 0.3% rise, according to a MarketWatch poll of economists. Incomes rose 0.4%, also below forecasts of 0.5%, and indicating Americans saved much of their gains last month.

"Income growth was solid, but spending was disappointing, that tells me that people and companies are getting defensive and preparing for uncertain times," Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E-Trade told MarketWatch.

Core personal-consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of price growth, advanced 0.1% month-over-month, while the annual rate rose from 1.7% to 1.8%, still below the Fed's 2% goal.

Orders for durable goods rose by 0.2% in August , above the 0.7% decline expected by economists polled by MarketWatch, but excluding defense orders, they fell 0.6%. Core capital orders, an important measures of corporate capital investment, fell 0.2% in August, continuing a trend of weakness seen for much of the year.

The University of Michigan revised its index consumer sentiment upwards in September, from 92 to 93.2, though the index is trending downward broadly.

"The economic data today was skewed toward the positive side and it helped," said Paul Zemsky, Chief Investment Officer at Multi Asset Strategies, in an interview. "It takes some of the fear out of the market."

In U.S. politics, a whistleblower report released on Thursday alleged that President Donald Trump attempted to coerce Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and that White House officials acted to conceal evidence of his actions. The controversy around the report prompted House Democrats this week to launch a formal impeachment inquiry.

The whistleblower report and impeachment concerns have had only a fleeting at most effect on markets so far, analysts said, but could become a factor if the outlook for Trump's presidency darkens.

Two Fed speakers were on investors radar Friday. Randal Quarles, the Federal Reserve vice chairman for banking supervision, said the economy is "solid" (https://www.cnbc.com/2019/09/27/feds-quarles-economy-solid-despite-uncertainty-over-us-trade-policy.html) despite trade uncertainty, at a Georgetown University event in Washington, while Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker was set to deliver a speech in New York at noon.

Which stocks are in focus?

On the corporate front, Wells Fargo & Co.(WFC) announced Friday that it hired Charles Scharf as chief executive , ending a six-month search for a new chief. Scharf was most recently chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK).

Shares of Micron Technology were under pressure after the memory-chip maker reported another large earnings decline and predicted a disappointing holiday season.

Pfizer stock rose after the pharmaceutical giant reported favorable results in a second late-stage trial of a treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, a chronic skin disease.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose about a basis point to 1.694%.

In commodities markets, oil futures declined on Friday as traders weighed conflicting reports on Iranian oil sanctions, with President Donald Trump denying claims that the U.S. offered to remove all sanctions on Tehran in exchange for talks. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery fell 60 cents to $55.81 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while gold prices fell less than 1% to about $1,495.80 an ounce.

In Asia overnight, stocks traded mixed, with the China CSI 300 rising 0.3%, Japan's Nikkei 225 retreating 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.3%. European stocks were mostly higher, as measured by the Stoxx Europe 600 .