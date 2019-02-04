MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Trade Mixed As Investors Await Alphabet Earnings

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

Papa Johns shares are rising after Starboard makes $200 million investment

U.S. stocks traded mixed Monday morning, after the Dow booked its sixth-straight winning week in the wake of a dovish pivot by the Federal Reserve and a strong January jobs report, with investors looking ahead to another round of earnings and developments in U.S.-China trade talks.

What are major indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, or 0.1%, to 25,042 while the S&P 500 index fell 1.44 points to 2,705. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 11.70 points, or 0.2%, to 7,275.

What's driving the market?

Stocks were given a lift last Wednesday after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled rate moves were on hold until further notice .

Check out: Does Fed's dovish turn signal further gains for stocks? Bond investors have doubts

Investors will be on the lookout for any developments in U.S.-China trade talks as a March 1 deadline to avoid an increase on tariffs on Chinese imports looms. Upbeat comments by U.S. and Chinese officials have been credited with underpinning stocks, but analysts said markets remain sensitive to headlines, with scrutiny likely to intensify as the deadline nears.

Investors will continue to wade through corporate earnings this week, with 97 members of the S&P 500 on tap along with one Dow component, Walt Disney, reporting Tuesday. Results from Google parent Alphabet are due for release after Monday's closing bell .

What are analysts saying?

"While there were good signs of the meeting between US and China last week, nothing concrete has been announced leaving the market vulnerable to antitrade statements," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note.

What companies are in focus?

Shares of Ultimate Software Group Inc.(ULTI) were up 20.4%, after it agreed to be acquired by an investor group led by Hellman & Friedman, in an all-cash deal valued at about $11 billion.

Shares of pizza chain Papa John's International Inc.(PZZA) were higher in premarket action after a $200 million investment by Starboard Value LP. Starboard Chief Executive Jeffrey Smith will also become chairman of the chain, (https://www.wsj.com/articles/starboard-ceo-jeffrey-smith-becomes-chairman-of-papa-johns-11549279920)according to people familiar with the matter . The stock is up 8.7% Monday morning.

Tesla is in focus Monday, after the electric auto manufacturer announced it would acquire Maxwell Technologies Inc. in a deal that would value the energy-solutions provider at $217.9 million.

Clorox Co. (CLX) shares were up 4.5% early Monday, after the consumer products company announced fiscal second-quarter earnings that surpassed Wall Street expectations .

Shares of Johnson Outdoors were falling 8.5% Monday, after the seller of outdoor recreation equipment swung to a fiscal fourth-quarter loss , on a surprise decline in sales.

Sysco stock was up 4.3% Monday, after the food-products company announced fiscal second-quarter earnings that surpassed analysts predictions .

What data and speakers are ahead?

The Commerce Department will be release a report on orders for U.S.-made goods in November at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The report had been delayed due to the government shutdown.

At 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a nonvoting member of the Fed's interest-rate setting committee will speak.

How did the benchmarks fare last week?

Stocks clung to gains Friday, with the Dow and Nasdaq Composite scoring their sixth straight weekly advance, after a stronger-than-expected January jobs report further soothed concerns about underlying economic fundamentals, while data on wage growth kept concerns about inflation at bay.

The S&P 500 rose 2.43 points, or 0.1%, Friday to end at 2,706.53, logging a weekly advance of 1.6%. The Dow ended 64.22 points higher, up 0.3%, at 25,063.80, while the Nasdaq Composite ended 17.87 points lower, off 0.3%, at 7,263.87. For the week, the Dow rose 1.3% and the Nasdaq advanced 1.4%.

What are other markets doing?

Asian equities put in a mixed performance Monday, with markets in mainland China and Taiwan closed this week for Lunar New Year celebrations and South Korean markets closed for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended 0.5% higher.

European equities edged lower , with the Stoxx 600 Europe index down 0.2%.

Oil futures were trading lower , while gold also lost ground . The ICE U.S. Dollar Index , which tracks the U.S. unit against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.2% .