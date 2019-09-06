MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Trade Mixed, Dow On Pace For Third Straight Gain After Cooler-than-expected Jobs Report

By Chris Matthews and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Fed's Jerome Powell is set to speak in Zurich at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

U.S. stocks wavered in early trade Friday as investors parsed the details of the latest nonfarm payrolls report, which showed the U.S. economy adding a fewer-than-expected 130,000 new jobs in August.

Investors are also looking forward to a speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for clues toward future decisions on interest-rate policy.

How are major benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59 points, or 0.2%, to 26,784, while the S&P 500 index added 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,979. The Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 6 points, or 0.1%, to reach 8,111.

For the week, the Dow is on track to post a 1.4% rise, the S&P 500 is set for a 1.8% gain and the Nasdaq is on pace for a 1.9% advance, according to FactSet data.

On Thursday, the Dow rose 372.68 points, or 1.4%, to 26,728.15, while the S&P 500 index advanced 38.2 points, or 1.3%, to reach 2,975.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 139.95 points to 8,116.83, a gain of 1.8%.

The Dow stands 2.3% shy of its record closing peak at 27,359.16, hit July 15, while the S&P 500 is about 1.7% shy of its all-time closing high set July 26 at 3,025.86, and the Nasdaq stands 2.6% from its July 26 record at 8,330.21, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

What's driving the market?

Stock-index futures pared earlier gains after the Labor Department said the U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs in August , below the 173,000 expected by economists polled by MarketWatch and down from the 159,000 jobs added in July. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%, while average hourly earnings rose 0.4% month-over-month and 3.2% year-over-year. The private sector added only 96,000 jobs, as federal government hiring, mostly temporary Census-related employment, added 28,000 jobs.

"The headline miss is disappointing for investors, but I wouldn't overreact as there is underlying strength to this report, including average weekly hours worked picking up, the labor-force participation rate rising and strong wage growth," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for State Street Global Advisors.

Average hours worked ticked up to 34.4 in August from 34.3 in July, which was close to a two-year low. Economists pay close attention to this measure because it can signal job losses ahead, as companies tend to cut back hours as a cost-cutting measure before laying off workers.

"I think this report will be positive for investors in that its going to continue to strengthen the case that the Fed should cut rates at the next meeting, and it will keep the Trump administration from ratcheting up trade tensions at the time when the jobs market is softening," Arone said.

In addition to the jobs data, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the University of Zurich in Switzerland and his comments will likely be parsed for signs that the central bank will deliver further easing to an investment community that has wrestled with waning economic growth outside of the U.S. and a China-U.S. tariff dispute that has threatened to exacerbate business woes domestically and abroad.

The jobs report will weigh heavily on market sentiment but Powell's words, with the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee's, or FOMC, Sept. 17-18 gathering looming, could influence sentiment.

"Due to the media blackout period which starts next week this will be the last opportunity for...Powell to provide near-term guidance ahead of a hugely anticipated September 18 FOMC," wrote Stephen Innes, an independent market analyst in Asia, referring the period in which Fed officials are limited from speaking ahead of a policy decision.

After the jobs numbers, futures markets placed a higher probability of a rate cut, placing a than 93.5% chance that the FOMC will cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point, while 6.5% are betting that the central bank will hold rates at its current 2%-2.25% range, down from 8.8% earlier Friday morning.

Meanwhile, investors have been focused on China after the world's second-largest economy cut its reserve-requirement ratio by a half-point, marking the third such move, among dozens of other stimulus measures, implemented by the Chinese government. Market participants are focused on China's economy because weakness in the country could filter through to the rest of the global economy.

On Thursday, markets rallied as Chinese and American officials set the stage for negotiations toward a resolution in their trade conflict to take place in "early October."

An upbeat reading from ISM of nonmanufacturing, or services, came in at 56.4%, up from the 53.7% reading in July and above the consensus estimate of 54.2% expected by economists polled by MarketWatch, helping to support Wall Street's tentative bullishness.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares Zoom Video Communications Inc. were down 2.9%, even after it reported earnings and sales that beat Wall Street expectations Thursday evening . The video-communications provider went public in April and has risen more than 250% since then, giving it the highest enterprise value-to-sales ratio of any company worth more than $500 million.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) also reported earnings after the close of trade Thursday, beating analysts revenue forecasts for the second-quarter providing bullish third-quarter guidance. Shares rose 22% early Friday.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 1 basis point to 1.558%

In commodities markets, the price of crude oil headed sharply lower, with West Texas Intermediate crude 2.2% lower at about $55 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Gold rebounded from early weakness to trade higher after notching its sharpest daily decline in about three years , on a dollar basis on Thursday. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index a measure of the U.S. currency against a basket of six major rivals, shed 0.2%.

In Asia, equities closed higher, as the China CSI 300 rose 0.6% and Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.5%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 0.7%.

European stocks, meanwhile, were mostly higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 rising 0.1%.