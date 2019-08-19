MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Up Sharply On Global Stimulus Talk, Trade Optimism

By Chris Matthews and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Apple leads Dow gainers after Trump says CEO Cook made good point about tariff harm

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, lifted by encouraging comments from President Donald Trump and other officials on trade talks, along with a move by China over the weekend to lower borrowing costs for companies.

Reports that Germany may also be considering stimulus measures underpinned gains for European stocks.

How are the major benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 284 points, or 1.1%, to 26,169, while the S&P 500 index added 39 points, or 1.4%, to 2,928 and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 125 points, or 1.6%, to 8,021.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306.62 points, or 1.2%, to 25,886.01, while the S&P 500 index added 41.08 points, or 1.44%, to 2,888.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 129.38 points, or 1.67%, to 7,895.99.

The Dow has fallen for three consecutive weeks and lost 401.43 points or 1.53% last week. The S&P 500 index ended the week down 1.03% for a third week of falls.

What's driving the market?

The Commerce Department said Monday that it has given Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. another 90-day reprieve during which it can continue to do business with American companies, without the granting of case-by-case licences that would otherwise be needed, after the Commerce Department added it to its "entity list" in May .

"Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said (https://www.commerce.gov/news/press-releases/2019/08/department-commerce-adds-dozens-new-huawei-affiliates-entity-list-and), "As we continue to urge consumers to transition away from Huawei's products, we recognize that more time is necessary to prevent any disruption,' in a statement. At the same time, the Commerce Department added another 46 Huawei subsidiaries to the list that will be subject to the full sanctions after Nov. 19.

The move comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump played down recession fears in comments to reporters, while his top economic adviser Larry Kudlow echoed those comments in appearances on Sunday talk shows.

Kudlow predicted a strong second-half performance for the U.S. economy and told Fox News Sunday that the administration was "looking at" (https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/457849-kudlow-theres-no-recession-on-the-horizon) a 10% tax cut for middle-income earners that was hinted at by Trump ahead of 2018 midterm elections.

Meanwhile, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said it was a "certainty" the U.S. will have a "strong economy through 2020 and beyond with a bull market," thanks to stimulus from major economies and "the largest trade deal ever in history." He also insisted the "Fed will be lowering rates" as part of that global stimulus push.

"Investors appeared to take to heart Trump's claim that the U.S. is 'doing tremendously well', alongside his reassurances that Washington and China are continuing to talk trade-wise," wrote Connor Cambell, market analyst with Spreadex in a Monday note.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook warned Trump at dinner Friday that tariffs could hurt his company and give rivals an advantage. Trump said Cook "made a very compelling argument, so I'm thinking about it."

Elsewhere, investors in Asia cheered a move by the People's Bank of China to reform interest rates, with the goal of lowering real interest rates for companies , as that country also faces a slowing economy. And European stocks got a lift after German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz over the weekend suggested the government could come up with $55 billion in stimulus if needed .

Investors are hoping that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will use his speech Friday at the central bank's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to signal that a fed-funds rate cut will be delivered at the central bank's next meeting Sept. 17-18.

Meanwhile, markets were watching remarks from Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, a voting member of the central bank's interest-rate setting committee, and one who voted against the Fed's July cut. "Economic conditions are still pretty good," he told Bloomberg Television. "We have to be careful not to ease too much when we don't have significant problems."

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Apple rose 2.7%, making it the best performing Dow stock in Monday activity.

Estée Lauder Cos. (EL) stock rose 12.3% Monday, after releasing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

U.S.-traded shares of Weibo Corp rallied 13%, after the Beijing-based social media company reported a second-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations.

Shares of Aramark rose 8% Monday, after hedge fund Mantle Ridge L.P. disclosed that it had taken a large equity stake in the food an uniform-services company.

Baidu Inc. (K3SD.SG) could be in focus Monday, as the Chinese Internet-search company is due to announce after the close. U.S.-traded shares were up 8%.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 5.7 basis points to 1.596%.

Stocks closed higher in Asia, with the China CSI 300 index closing up 2.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index adding 2.2%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%.

In Europe, stocks rose, with the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 up 1.1%.

In commodities markets, the price of crude oil was up 2.1% to $56 per barrel, and gold fell 0.9%, to about $1511.70 per ounce.

The ICE U.S. dollar index , meanwhile, rose 0.1%