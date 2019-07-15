Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Kasasa : Named Finalist in 2019 Greater Austin Business Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Kasasa recognized as a contender in two categories: Company Culture and Innovation

Kasasa®, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, announced that it has been selected as a finalist in the Company Culture and Innovation categories for the 2019 Greater Austin Business Awards.

Presented by the Austin Chamber of Commerce, the awards recognize businesses and organizations for achievements, community contributions and milestones. It is the largest business event in Central Texas, bringing together 1,000 business leaders, entrepreneurs, organizations, government officials and regional chambers. The winners of each category will be announced at the Greater Austin Business Award ceremony on August 21, 2019.

The Company Culture category recognizes companies that foster a creative, collaborative workplace culture to enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage with proven employee retention rates. Kasasa has built a strong company culture based on its four core values – Interdependence, 5-Star Leadership, Love and Badassitude. Yes, Badassitude. These values encourage team members to accomplish their goals, confront situations with compassion and kindness, build world-class product offerings and rely heavily on the cohesiveness of the team. In the same way Kasasa helps unify community banks and credit unions, its employees seek to serve as a unified front. Kasasa’s core values enable team members to do so by serving as the foundation on which every team member’s personal and professional interactions rest.

Kasasa offers numerous opportunities for team members to give back to one another within the organization, leaving a positive impact on the company’s culture. The most tangible expression of the Kasasa team’s generosity is the Love Fund, created as a way to demonstrate emotional and financial support for coworkers through contributions that help employees with health issues, emergency situations or other financial hardships. The company also supports ten “bar camps,” or employee-run resource groups, that meet on topics such as diversity and inclusion, gender equality and parenting, among others. Additionally, the company offers programs like tuition reimbursement, leadership training, Ka-POW (Kasasa Professional Organization of Women), job shadowing, personal development plans and education budgets for every department.

“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in the Company Culture category of the Greater Austin Business Awards this year,” said Gabriel Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. “Our employees are crucial to our growth and success, and we strive to sustain and support a team of happy and productive employees who are motivated, empowered and valued for their contribution to our mission.”

The Innovation category recognizes companies that disrupt their market with a new product of service. Known for reinventing checking, Kasasa recently reinvented lending with its Kasasa Loan®, changing the way people think about borrowing money with a new concept called Take-Backs™. It is the only loan that allows the borrower to pay ahead to reduce debt but also take that extra back if needed, making it the most people-friendly loan available today.

Krajicek said, “At Kasasa, we strive to offer community banks and credit unions innovative products that help them compete against megabanks and neobanks for a larger share of the market. We are proud of the impact the Kasasa Loan has had and excited to see it recognized.”

About Kasasa
Based in Austin, Texas with 450 employees, Kasasa® is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving results for over 900 community financial institutions by attracting, engaging, and retaining consumers. Kasasa does this through branded retail products, world class marketing, and expert consulting. For more information, please visit www.kasasa.com, or visit them on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
10:02aKASASA : Named Finalist in 2019 Greater Austin Business Awards
BU
10:02aGlobal Magnetic Flowmeters Market 2019-2023 |Technological Innovations to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
10:02aVirtusa Achieves AWS Life Sciences Competency Status
GL
10:02aA Biopharma Company Transforms Patient Care and Drug Development Using Patient Journey Analytics | a Success Story by Quantzig
BU
10:01aAXALTA : to Showcase Latest Wood Coatings Technology at AWFS Fair in Las Vegas
PR
10:01aEBRD funds ecologically friendly renovation of Kazakhstan's manufacturing
AQ
10:01aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Wave of Change as Sheraton's New Logo Appears on Hotels Worldwide
PR
10:01aEVRY ASA : Interim CFO in EVRY
AQ
10:01aSESAME WORKSHOP : Names Samantha Maltin Chief Marketing Officer
PR
10:01aHKSCAN : has agreed on new EUR 174.3 million bank facilities as planned
AQ
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : PSA sales slide on emerging-market setbacks
4HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
5WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About