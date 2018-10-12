MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Whipsaw, Remain On Track For Worst Week Since March

By Ryan Vlastelica

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo shares mixed after posting earnings

U.S. stocks rose on a day of volatile trading, with equities rebounding from a multiday rout that slashed about 1,400 points from the Dow Jones Industrial Average and left the Nasdaq on the precipice of correction.

How are the benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged in early trading, before briefly going red. It has since recovered, adding 51 points, or 0.2%, to 25,112. The blue-chip average was well off its highs of the session, having previously jumped to 25,467.55.

The S&P 500 also began the day strong, growing by 1.6% before a midday stumble sent the index in the red. The benchmark has rallied from these intraday lows, adding 10 points, or 0.4%, to reach 2,741. The S&P is on track to snap a six-day losing streak, its longest such stretch of losses since a nine-day drop that ended in November 2016.

The Nasdaq Composite Index was the best performing benchmark of the three, adding 92 points, or 1.24%, to reach 7418.

For the week, the Dow is down 5.1%, the S&P has lost 4.9% and the Nasdaq is down 4.8%. All three are on track for their biggest weekly decline since March. Both the Dow and the S&P are on track for their third straight weekly loss, while the Nasdaq has dropped for two.

What's driving the market?

While investors will be closely monitoring bond yields, a primary catalyst for the recent decline, Friday also marked the unofficial start to the third-quarter earnings season. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Citigroup Inc. (C), and Wells Fargo all reported, providing the first clues into how American corporations are faring.

Third-quarter earnings will be a major driver as companies report over the coming weeks. According to FactSet, analysts are looking for earnings growth of about 19% and sales growth of 7%. While such growth points to an improving economy, there are also concerns that expectations have gotten too optimistic, or that the quarter could represent peak earnings, as much of the earnings growth can be credited to the tax bill passed late in 2017.

This week's potent market selloff has been sparked by a sudden rise in long-dated interest rates since late September, particularly in the long-dated 10-year Treasury note , which rose to a seven-year high above 3.26%.

However, the downdraft has accelerated amid a wave of concerns about stock-market valuations in an environment where the Federal Reserve is steadily lifting interest rates to normalize policy from crisis-era levels.

Higher yields raise borrowing costs for corporations. They also divert investment away from stocks. Market turmoil, however, appeared to spark haven demand for U.S. bonds, with the yield on the 10-year note down more than 6 basis points to 3.158%.

In the latest economic data, U.S. import prices rose 0.5% in September. Separately, an index of consumer sentiment fell to 99 from a previous reading of 100.1. Investors were looking for a reading of 100.6.

What are analysts saying?

Investors are still sorting through this week's big selloff. So while there was initial optimism after strong earnings reports, and evidence that consumers are optimistic and willing to spend, "investors are simply not sure what's happening next," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones. "What we are seeing is uncertainty, rather than a reaction to negative news."

"What investors need to get their heads around is that even though the U.S. economy is ticking along and the prospect of interest-rate hikes has only dawned on them in the last few weeks, higher interest rates aren't the end of the world," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets. "Higher interest rates are warranted when the economy is strong."

What stocks are in focus?

Financial stocks have been heavily traded Friday, with volume boosted by a slew of earnings reports in the sector.

Shares of JPMorgan fell even as it reported third-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations . Shares were down 0.8%, as investors worried about the source of future earnings growth.

"The fundamentals in the banking industry are quite strong now," said Jeff Harte, banking analyst with Sandler O'Neill. "But investors are worried about what banks will do for an encore."

Citigroup's third-quarter earnings came in ahead of forecasts but sales missed expectations . The stock rose 0.7%. Wells Fargo reported adjusted earnings that missed expectations but revenue that topped forecasts. Shares gained 0.6%.

Financials were unchanged overall, adding to their poor performance in 2018 when they have lagged the broader market as a result of larger banks beefing up their capital reserves and remaining cautious about growing their loan portfolios.

PNC Financial Services Group reported adjusted earnings that topped analyst forecasts, and revenue that grew more than expected . Shares sank 6.4%.

Technology stocks have also remained in focus, as the sector was among the most hit in the week's slump. Apple rose 1.9% while Google-parent Alphabet added 1%. Microsoft rose 1.8%.

Perhaps the week's biggest drag has been Amazon, which lost 6.8% this week and tumbled into correction territory. The e-commerce giant surged 2.5% on Friday.

Wedbush Securities upgraded Fitbit to outperform . Shares rose 1.3%.

Where are other markets trading?

Shares in Asia closed higher in a rebound from recent weakness , although they still posted sharp weekly losses. Major European indexes were also higher on Friday.

Crude-oil prices were unchanged while gold was down 0.5%. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3%.