MARKET SNAPSHOT: Trade Hopes Give Stock-index Futures A Lift Ahead Of Jobs Data

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

Investors await December jobs data, remarks by Fed's Powell

Stock-index futures on Friday indicated Wall Street would attempt to bounce from the previous day's steep decline, after China confirmed trade talks with the U.S. would resume early next week--though the December jobs report and an appearance by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell were expected to set the tone later in the day.

Sentiment was also bolstered after the People's Bank of China delivered a cut in banks' reserve-requirement ratios, or the amount of deposits lenders must park with the central bank.

What are major indexes doing?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 285 points, or 1.3%, to 22,944, while S&P 500 futures advanced 33.80 points, or 1.4%, to 2,481.25. Nasdaq-100 futures were up 103.75 points, or 1.7%, at 6,265.

On Thursday, the Dow tumbled 660.02 points, or 2.8%, to end at 22,686.22, while the S&P 500 dropped 62.14 points, or 2.5%, to 2,447.89. The Nasdaq shed 202.43 points, or 3%, to end at 6,463.50.

What's driving the market?

China's Commerce Ministry, in a statement, confirmed that a delegation of U.S. trade officials would meet with their Chinese counterparts Monday and Tuesday, news reports said (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-04/china-u-s-to-hold-vice-minister-level-trade-talks-jan-7-to-8), marking the first time the two sides have met since President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day trade truce last month.

Sentiment also got a boost after China's central bank on Friday cut the ratio of cash that banks must hold as reserves by 100 basis points, or 1%, according to news reports -- a move that's seen as a means to help reduce the risk of a sharper slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

Also adding to optimism in China was a report showing that the Chinese services sector grew at a faster rate in December versus November, while export orders rose at the fastest pace in six months.

Market direction, however, might remain at the mercy of economic data and remarks by Powell.

The December jobs report is set for release at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, while Powell is set to take part in a panel discussion alongside his predecessors Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke at an event in Atlanta at 10:15 a.m. The employment report is expected to show the U.S. economy added 182,000 new jobs in December, according to a MarketWatch survey of economists.

Stocks fell hard Thursday after Apple Inc. (AAPL) cut its revenue guidance, in part citing weakness in China. A round of weak manufacturing survey data out of China, the eurozone and the U.S. added to the gloom. Apple shares fell sharply, posting their biggest one-day percentage drop since 2013 while the overall market drop left the S&P 500 and the Dow with the worst start to a year since 2000.

What are the analysts saying?

"Today, market participants are likely to turn their attention to the U.S. jobs data for December. Expectations are for a decent report, which could ease somewhat investors' concerns with regards to the health of the U.S. economy," Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analysts with JFD Brokers wrote in a Friday morning note.

"Although a few months ago we would argue that a strong report, and especially accelerating wages, could prove negative for stocks, we now expect it to have the opposite effect," he argued.

"Back then, investors were afraid that the Fed may accelerate the pace of its hikes, and rising wage growth rates were adding to those concerns. Now, investors may focus more on the NFP print as a decent pick up may ease somewhat their worries with regards to the health of the economy," Pissouros said.

What other data are ahead?

Along with its estimate of job growth for December, to be released at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Labor Department will issue a new estimate of the unemployment rate as well as changes in average hourly earnings. Economists polled by MarketWatch expect for the unemployment rate to fall from 3.7% to 3.6%, and for average hourly earnings to rise 0.3% month-over-month.

At 9:45 a.m., IHS Markit will issue its Purchasing Manager's Index for the services sector.

Which stocks are in focus?

Apple shares are rebounding modestly in premarket action, rising 1.4% before the start of trade, following Thursday's 9.9% decline.

How are other markets trading?

Stock markets in China rallied Friday, after news of the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks, new stimulus measures from China's central bank, as well as a better-than-expected report on the Chinese services sector.

Both the Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained more than 2%. Japan's Nikkei , however, slid 2.3% after the Tokyo Stock Exchange had been closed for holidays all week.

European stock markets are rallying, with the Stoxx Europe 600 and the FTSE 100 solidly in the green.

Crude oil futures are rising Friday, up 2.2%, while the U.S. dollar and gold prices edged lower.