MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Climb As Trump Extends Trade-deal Deadline, Lauds Progress

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Spark Therapeutics, Berkshire Hathaway shares could be active

U.S. stock futures climbed on Monday, after President Donald Trump tweeted that he will delay China tariffs, and that there had been "substantial progress" in trade talks over the weekend.

How are stock indexes faring?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 145 points, or 0.6%, to 26,152, while S&P 500 futures gained 12.05 points, or 0.4%, to 2,804.50. Nasdaq-100 futures added 46 points, or 0.7%, to 7,133.75

On Friday , the Dow rose 181.18 points, or 0.7%, to 26,031.81, finishing above the 26,000 mark for the first time since Nov. 8. The S&P 500 index rose 0.6% to 2,792.67 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.9% to 7,527.54.

The Dow rose 0.6% for its ninth straight week of gains, the longest such run since May 1995, according to the Dow Jones Data Group. The S&P 500 climbed 0.6%, up for a fourth straight week, and the Nasdaq moved up 0.7%, for its ninth weekly gain, its longest since May 2009.

What's driving the market?

Trade headlines dominated the action to start the week, with global equities climbing after Trump tweeted late Sunday that he will extend a deadline for increasing tariffs on China imports, scheduled for March 1. He cited "substantial progress" across key topics such as intellectual property, technology transfers, agriculture and currency, and said if that continues, he will meet with President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago to wrap up a deal.

The comments came after U.S. and Chinese negotiators held talks through the weekend in a bid to resolve a long-running trade war. China stocks were poised for their strongest one-day session since mid 2015. Still, state-owned Xinhua News Agency said in an opinion commentary (http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-02/25/c_137848598.htm) that the latest round of talks show "there are still some differences that need more time to be ironed out."

A busy week for data will include many figures delayed by the partial government shutdown, but investors will zero in on fourth-quarter gross domestic product data, expected to confirm signs that the economy slowed late in 2018 . For Monday, investors will get the Chicago Fed national activity index for January at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, along with wholesale inventories for December at 10 a.m. Eastern.

What are strategists saying?

"Equities continue to charge higher, as this past week now marks 8 of the last 9 weeks of gains. While sentiment is growing a bit more constructive from its December 2018 pessimistic levels, it's nowhere near levels of complacency that marked the peak around this time last year back in January 2018, 13 months ago," wrote Mark Newton, independent adviser at Newton Advisors, in a Monday research report.

What stocks are in focus?

Shares of General Electric rallied 8.5% before the bell Monday, after the firm announced the sale of its biopharama business to Danaher for $21 billion in cash. Danaher stock is up 0.9% in premarket action.

Spark Therapeutics stock soared 120% in thin premarket trade after Roche Holding said it would buy the biotechnology company in an all-cash deal worth $5.8 billion (https://www.wsj.com/articles/PR-CO-20190225-900177). Roche will pay $114.50 per Spark share, a premium of 122% to its closing price on Feb. 22.

And shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals is up 74% in premarket after France's Ipsen said it would buy the Canada-based drug group in a deal valued at up to $1.31 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA) (BRKA) may be active after Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett released his investment letter over the weekend. The conglomerate swung to a $25.4 billion loss in the fourth quarter, partly due to an unexpected write-down for Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC).

Shares of Kraft plunged 27% on Friday, the worst session ever after disappointing earnings and news of a probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kraft may be back in focus on Monday after CNBC reported that the company may consider selling its Maxwell House coffee unit for $3 billion or more, one of potentially several planned divestitures.

Shares of Newmont Mining were up 3% in premarket trade Monday, after Barrick Gold Corp said it has made an unsolicited proposal to buy the rival gold miner, in a stock deal that would value Newmont at nearly $18 billion. Barrick shares are down 7.1%, before the bell.

Shake Shack, Etsy and Tenet Healthcare Corp will all report after the close of trading on Monday.

How were other markets trading?

Lifted by trade headlines, the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 5.6% on Monday, its best gain since mid-2015 , according to Fact Set Research. Japan's Nikkei 225 , however, shed 0.2%. European stocks were posting more modest gains, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.2%

In commodity markets, oil prices were on the decline, while gold was flat the U.S. dollar slipped.