Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Drop As Gloomy China Trade Report Adds To Global Growth Fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 03:41am EST

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

China exports drop 20%; Shanghai Composite sees worst session of the year so far

U.S. stock futures fell on Friday, pointing to a fifth session of losses for Wall Street, after a slump in Chinese exports piled onto concerns about slowing global growth.

Investors are also braced for U.S. jobs data due later.

How did major indexes fare?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 79 points, or 0.3%, to 25,425, while S&P 500 futures were down 9.35 points, or 0.4%, to 2,745.5 and Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 35 points, or 0.5%, to 7,021.

On Thursday , the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200.23 points, or 0.8%, to 25,473.23. The S&P 500 index dropped 0.8% to 2,748.93 and the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.1%, to 7,421.46.

With one session left, the Nasdaq is facing a 2.2% drop for the week, while the Dow industrials and S&P 500 are off around 2% each.

What's driving the market?

Tumbling 4.4%, Chinese stocks logged their worst one-day percentage drop since October on Friday, after the nation reported a 20% drop in February exports on the heels of a 9.1% gain in January. Officials attributed the plunge to sagging demand and some distortions from the Lunar New Year holiday. But economists said that even adding those two months together, the data looked weak.

And China's biggest brokerage, Citic Securities, hit People's Insurance Group of China with a rare sell rating, citing concerns over valuations, according to Reuters (https://www.nasdaq.com/article/citic-slaps-rare-sell-rating-on-piccs-shanghai-stock-cites-recent-surge-20190307-01265). Those shares slid 4% in Hong Kong, after falling as much as 10% at one point.

China's news adds to global growth concerns, with investors still reeling from a more dovish-than-expected European Central Bank, which announced new measures to support a slowing economy on Thursday. That included fresh long-term loans to European financial institutions and a surprise pledge to hold off on any interest-rate increases until at least the end of the year.

Other data on Friday showed German manufacturing orders fell sharply in January , though December data was revised upward.

Investors are also bracing for U.S. jobs data Friday, with February nonfarm payrolls due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, alongside the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings. Economists polled by MarketWatch are forecasting the creation of 178,000 new jobs, and a downward revision for January's 304,000 spike.

And uncertainty was lingering over a U.S.-China trade deal. A New York Times report (https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/07/business/us-china-trade-deal.html) on Thursday said the two sides had reached a broad agreement, but Chinese officials are reportedly concerned about the final terms of any deal.

How did other markets trade?

Asian stocks closed lower across the board, led by that big loss for the Shanghai Composite and a 2% drop for the Nikkei 225 . Investors sought shelter in perceived safe haven assets such as the Japanese yen , which weighed on the U.S. dollar . Gold prices also benefited.

Oil prices fell along with equities.

European stocks tracked global equities lower, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index falling 0.5%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.14% 3106.42 End-of-day quote.24.36%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.78% 25473.23 Delayed Quote.9.20%
NASDAQ 100 -1.20% 7026.882666 Delayed Quote.12.36%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.13% 7421.464233 Delayed Quote.13.12%
NIKKEI 225 -2.01% 21025.56 Real-time Quote.7.90%
S&P 500 -0.81% 2748.93 Delayed Quote.10.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:41aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Drop As Gloomy China Trade Report Adds To Global Growth Fears
DJ
03:39aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink On Trade-deal Worries, Weak China Export Data
DJ
03:37aEUROPE : Cocktail of poor data drives European stocks further down
RE
03:30aChinese Shares Suffer Worst Day in Five Months as Exports Slump
DJ
12:23aAsia stocks dealt body blow as China exports tank
RE
03/07CITIC SECURITIES : China punishes lenders for channeling money into stocks- state media
RE
03/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Lower After the ECB Launches Fresh Stimulus Measures
DJ
03/07MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower For 4th Straight Session As Global Growth Concerns Move To The Fore
DJ
03/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Lower After the ECB Launches Fresh Stimulus Measures
DJ
03/07ECB move sends stocks lower; dollar climbs
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
3COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS OVER POTENTIAL MERGER: Focus
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : February 2019 traffic
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank says informed about complaint by anti-corruption investor Browder

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.