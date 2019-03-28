MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower As Investors Await Final GDP Report

By Mark DeCambre and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

U.S. stock-index futures on Thursday edged slightly lower as Wall Street awaited a final reading of gross domestic product for the fourth quarter, amid mounting signs of slowing global growth.

How are benchmarks faring?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32 points, or 0.1%, to reach 25,629, those for the S&P 500 index lost 4 points to 2,806.50, a loss of about 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures fell 10 points, or 0.1%, to 7,325.50.

On Wednesday , the Dow dropped 32.14 points, 0.1%, to 25,625.59, while the S&P 500 index fell 13.09 points, or 0.5%, to 2,805.37, with health care and energy sectors among the worst performers. The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite Index shed 48.15 points, or 0.6%, to 7,643.38.

What's driving the market ?

Investors will be watching the final estimate of GDP growth in the last three months of 2018, which was initially estimated at a 2.6% annualized rate from the previous quarter, but expected to be dialed back slightly to 2.4%, according to average economists' estimates polled by MarketWatch. The update is due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The GDP report follows heightened anxieties about sluggish growth in China and Europe that Wall Street investors fear has already begun to wash up on U.S. shores, reflected in falling yields of government debt, which fall as prices of Treasurys rise.

In the U.K., Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday said she would be willing to step down if her plan to usher Britain out of the European Union was approved by Parliament. However, lawmakers failed to find a majority on any given path for Brexit, in a series of indicative votes, adding to political uncertainty and beginning a tussle for the nation's leadership.

An unruly Brexit process has held the potential to disrupt markets in Europe and domestically, market participants say.

On the U.S.-China trade front, Beijing officials have made unprecedented proposals to resolve a long-running tariff dispute with Washington, Reuters reported (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-trade-exclusive/exclusive-china-makes-unprecedented-proposals-on-tech-trade-talks-progress-us-officials-idUSKCN1R905P), citing U.S.officials. The report said the proposals aim to end charges that China systematically steals U.S. intellectual property.

That report comes as British officials accused Huawei Technologies Co . of failing to address security flaws in its products and said the company hasn't demonstrated a commitment to fixing them

What are strategists saying?

"Washington brought a bit of peace on stocks overnight after U.S. officials said progress in all areas was being registered during the last round of trade talks with Beijing. China made more specific proposals towards tech transfers and with a wider scope than even before, a piece of news mostly welcomed by investors as intellectual property remains one of the key points of the negotiations," wrote Pierre Veyret, technical analyst at ActivTrades, in a Thursday research note.

"The FTSE-100 index in London is the strongest performer in Europe so far today, after the British Parliament rejected all alternative Brexit options proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May," he wrote.

What stocks were in focus?

Shares of ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. rose to an indicative range between $70-$72, with final pricing slated for later Thursday, ahead of the startup's planned initial public offering on Friday.

Accenture PLC(ACN) stock rose 3.9% in premarket action, after the management consulting firm reported fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that surpassed Wall Street expectations, while raising its outlook for 2019.

Shares of PVH Corp. were up 10.9% in off-hours trade, after the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger parent company reported fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday evening that beat analysts estimates.

What other data and Fed speakers are in focus?

Aside from the GDP report, investors will also get a snapshot of pending home sales in February, when the National Association of Realtors releases its estimate at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Thursday also features a series of speeches from Federal Reserve officials, starting with Randal Quarles who spoke at the European Central Bank (https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/speech/quarles20190328a.htm) on the topic of financial regulation and stability.

At 9:30 a.m. Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will participate in a panel discussion on 'global shocks and the U.S. economy' at the Banque de France and European Money and Finance Forum colloquium.

Fed Gov. Michelle Bowman will speak on the topic of agriculture and community banking at a meeting of the independent Community Bankers Association of New Mexico at 10 a.m.

New York Fed President John Williams, a voting member of the central-bank's interest-rate committee, will appear on a panel discussing small business in Puerto Rico at 2:30 p.m.

Another FOMC voting member, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, will give a speech on the economy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison at 6:20 p.m.

What were other markets doing?

European equity markets were slightly higher, with the Stoxx 600 Europe index edging up about 0.2% on Thursday and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gaining 0.6%. China and Japanese stock markets closed lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.2%.

In commodities markets, crude-oil prices retreated, and gold prices also edged into negative territory, as the U.S. dollar extended its recent uptrend.

Meanwhile, the closely watched benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was at 2.37%, hovering around a 15-month low. Bond prices and yields move in the opposite direction.