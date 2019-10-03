Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Lean Higher After Two Days Of Heavy Selling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 04:12am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

ISM non-manufacturing index on tap

U.S. stock futures leaned higher on Thursday, on the heels of the worst two days of trading in nearly two months.

Futures on the Dow industrials , S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 each rose between 0.4% and 0.5%.

The Dow industrials dropped 838 points over two days, the worst stretch since early August, as weak U.S. manufacturing data combined with worries on factors ranging from President Trump's struggles in opinion polls to new tariffs unveiled against the European Union.

Asian markets followed with losses overnight, with the Nikkei 225 sliding by 2% in Tokyo, though European stocks edged higher in early action.

More data is on tap including the non-manufacturing index from the ISM as well as jobless claims.

"Further deterioration would send a more concerning signal to monetary policymakers about the labor market outlook," said Deutsche Bank strategists of the ISM index.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told Bloomberg Television he was concerned about the inflation outlook. He said he will go into the Federal Open Market Committee meeting ending on Oct. 30 asking whether still more accommodative policy is needed after two straight rate cuts.

A number of other Fed officials will be speaking, including Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.86% 26078.62 Delayed Quote.11.79%
NASDAQ 100 -1.74% 7550.786121 Delayed Quote.21.35%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.56% 7785.245666 Delayed Quote.19.66%
NIKKEI 225 -2.01% 21341.74 Real-time Quote.9.31%
S&P 500 -1.79% 2887.61 Delayed Quote.15.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:38aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE falls for fourth day after trade shock; Ted Baker slumps
RE
04:28aGlobal Stocks Slip on Weak Data, Tariff Threat
DJ
04:25aEuropean luxury, drink stocks lifted by U.S. tariffs relief
RE
04:23aSTOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
RE
04:12aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Lean Higher After Two Days Of Heavy Selling
DJ
03:41aHANG SENG : Hong Kong stocks jump to one-week high; government said to ban face masks
RE
03:35aEurope dips as global trade worries persist; Airbus, luxury stocks provide support
RE
03:21aStocks on tenterhooks as U.S. recession signs build
RE
02:57aAsian stocks slide as U.S. tariffs on EU fan growth worries
RE
02:39aGLOBAL MARKETS : Asian stocks slide as US tariffs on EU fan growth worries
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares surge after first quarterly profit rise in two years
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : BlackRock, Tencent Talk Tie-Up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group