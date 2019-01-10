MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Point Lower, Threatening Wall Street's 4-day Winning Streak

By Barbara Kollmeyer and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

China data shows weak consumer, producer prices

U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday, suggesting a winning run for equities could come to an end as optimism over trade talks was replaced by worries about a Chinese economic slowdown and the continuing government shutdown.

How are major benchmarks faring?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 100 points, or 0.4%, to 23,732, while S&P 500 futures dipped 14.6 points, or 0.6%, to 2,568.50 and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 46.75 points, or 0.7%, to 6,558.

On Wednesday , Dow industrials rose 91.67 points, or 0.4%, to 23,879.12, while the S&P 500 climbed 10.55 points, or 0.4%, to 2,584.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 60.08 points, or 0.9%, to 6,957.08. It was the fourth straight winning session for all three indexes.

The S&P 500 and the Dow moved closer to exiting correction territory on Wednesday.

What's driving the market?

Stocks rose Wednesday after U.S. and Chinese officials cited progress over three days of trade talks in Beijing, though some observers cited a lack of details or even solid developments. Replacing that optimism though, were fresh concerns over China's economy after data showed a sharp slowdown in consumer and producer prices.

Another worry for investors is the partial U.S. government shutdown, with a stalemate entrenched after President Donald Trump walked out of a border-wall meeting with Democrats on Wednesday, and said he may still declare a national emergency in order to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his top deputy Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will be in the spotlight Thursday. Powell will appear in a moderated discussion at the Economic Club of Washington at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time, while Clarida will speak to the Money Marketers of New York University at 5:30 p.m.

Stocks were boosted Wednesday by signs the Fed is cautious about further interest rate increases, via minutes of the December policy meeting. Comments from other Fed officials speaking Wednesday backed up that view.

What data and speakers are ahead?

The Labor Department will report the number of persons seeking jobless benefits last week, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Economists polled by MarketWatch predict first-time claims will decline from 231,000 to 227,000 the previous week.

Investors will also get another round of speeches from Fed officials to digest Thursday. In addition to Powell and Clarida, Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin, who is not a voting member of the central bank's interest-rate setting committee, is slated to speak at 8:30 a.m.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is an FOMC voting member, will give a presentation to the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce at 12:30 p.m., where he will take questions.

Chicago Fed chief Charles Evans, also a voting member, will give a speech at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A report on wholesale inventories was due to be released by the Commerce Department Thursday, but will be delayed due to the government shutdown.

What are analysts saying?

"Equity markets around the globe are in negative territory on Thursday, with the U.S. seen following suit, but that's nothing to be concerned about with the drop coming after a good run of gains across stock markets," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note.

"It's been an impressive rebound over the last week or so, made all the more encouraging by the fact that it's been supported by some genuine positive headlines. While specifics are lacking, talks between the U.S. and China appear to be going well, as the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday. This is very good news for investors as it represents one of the primary risks for markets," he said.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of L Brands were down 5.4% in premarket action, after the Victoria's Secret parent reported that same-store sales were flat in December from the year-ago period.

Twitter stock was up 3.1% in heavy premarket trade, after Bank of America upgraded the stock from underperform to buy.

Kohl's shares fell 5.6% before the bell, after the retailer reported a deceleration in holiday-period sales growth.

American Airlines Group stock was down 7% in premarket action, after the company lowered its estimates for 2018 earnings-per-share from between $4.40 to $4.60, versus the consensus $4.62, according to FactSet. The stock had been up 4.3% during the first three trading days of the week.

Shares of Macy's Inc. are tumbling more that 15% in premarket trade, after the retailer revised down annual sales and profit estimates for 2018.

How are other markets trading?

()Asia stocks were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei down 1.2%, while shares in Shanghai slipped 0.4%. Stocks are under pressure in Europe, with the Stoxx Europe 600 down 0.4%.

Oil prices pulled back along with equities, with the U.S. benchmark down 0.8% to $51.94 a barrel, while gold futures rose and the ICE U.S. Dollar Index eased back.