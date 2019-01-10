MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Point To First Loss In Five Sessions For Wall Street

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

China data shows weak consumer, producer prices

U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday, suggesting a winning run for equities could come to an end as optimism over trade talks was replaced by worries about a Chinese economic slowdown and the continuing government shutdown.

How are major benchmarks faring?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 173 points, or 0.7%, to 23,658, while S&P 500 futures dipped 20.10 points, or 0.8%, to 2,562.50 and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 59.50 points, or 0.9%, to 6,545.75.

On Wednesday , the Dow industrials rose 91.67 points, or 0.4%, to 23,879.12, its best series of gains since Nov. 8, while the S&P 500 climbed 10.55 points, or 0.4%, to 2,584.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 60.08 points, or 0.9%, to 6,957.08.

The S&P 500 and the Dow are moving closer to exiting correction territory , but only if a recent winning streak continues -- the Dow and S&P each logged four consecutive positive sessions as of Wednesday.

What's driving the market?

Stocks rose Wednesday after U.S. and Chinese officials cited progress over three days of trade talks in Beijing, though some observers cited a lack of details or even solid developments. Replacing that optimism though, were fresh concerns over China's economy after data showed a sharp slowdown in consumer and producer prices.

Another worry for investors is the partial U.S. government shutdown, with a stalemate entrenched after President Donald Trump walked out of a border-wall meeting with Democrats, and said he may still declare a national emergency.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his top deputy Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will be in the spotlight Thursday. Powell will appear in a moderated discussion at Economic Club of Washington at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time, while Clarida will speak to the Money Marketeers of New York University at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

Stocks were boosted Wednesday by signs the Fed is cautious about further interest rate increases, via minutes of the December policy meeting. Comments from other Fed officials speaking Wednesday backed up that view.

How are other markets trading?

()Asia stocks were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei down 1.2%, while shares in Shanghai slipped 0.4%. European equities were pointing to a weaker start.

Oil prices pulled back along with equities, with the U.S. benchmark down over 1% to $51.70 a barrel, while gold futures rose and the ICE U.S. Dollar Index eased back.