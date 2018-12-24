MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Retreat On The Eve Of Christmas

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin conducts calls with major banks over the weekend about liquidity

U.S. stock futures rose Monday, indicating that markets may open lower in a holiday-shortened session after the worst week of trading since the financial crisis of 2008.

Wall Street trading on the New York Stock Exchange will end at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, on the eve of Christmas and will be closed on Tuesday for the holiday.

How are benchmarks performing?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 107 points, or 0.5%, to 22,300, while S&P 500 futures declined 10.75 points, or 0.4%, to 2,403.25. Nasdaq-100 futures retreated 26 points, or 0.4%, to 6,034.

On Friday , the Dow Jones Industrial Averages fell 414.23 points, or 1.8%, to 22,445.37, while the S&P 500 index fell 50.84 points, or 2.1%, to 2,416.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index traded down 195.41 points, or 3%, to 6,332.99.

The Nasdaq officially entered bear-market territory Friday, down 21.9% from its Aug. 31 highs. That is as the S&P and the Dow inch closer to bear market territory, with the S&P off 17.5% from its Sept. 20 highs, and the Dow down 16.3% from an Oct. 3 high.

The weekly performances for the Dow--off 6.9%--and the Nasdaq--down 8.4%--were the worst since 2008. The S&P fell 7.1% for its worst weekly showing since 2011. Friday's volumes were the heaviest since August 2011.

What's driving the market?

Equity and bond markets will finish early to mark Christmas Eve and will be closed on Tuesday for the Christmas holiday. The rest of the week will see normal trading hours. However, with many traders out for the holidays, volumes are expected to be thinner and move could be exaggerated.

Monday's potential bounce came as China's Ministry of Commerce said "new progress" had been reached in "vice-ministerial-level" trade discussions with the U.S. in a teleconference Friday, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday (https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/2179293/china-says-new-progress-has-been-made-us-trade-war-talks).

Stock futures rebounded from lower levels seen after the Treasury Department tweeted Sunday that Secretary Steven Mnuchin had spoken with the CEOs of the country's six biggest banks--Bank of America, Citi (C), Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo--to ensure they had ample liquidity in case stock should resume selling off on Monday.

Mnuchin will also hold a call Monday with the president's Working Group on financial markets "to discuss coordination efforts to assure normal market operations." The Treasury chief is on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Meanwhile, White House advisers over the weekend tried to ease investor concerns that President Donald Trump could fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell amid anger over the Fed's recent interest-rate hike that spurred more market losses. Mick Mulvaney, the president's incoming chief of staff, told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that Trump "now realizes" he cannot remove Powell, while Mnuchin stated Saturday that the president had not suggested firing Powell.

Friday saw another day of extreme volatility on Wall Street, as investors digested the implications of an impending government shutdown, tighter U.S. monetary policy, flagging global growth and uncertainty surrounding U.S.-China trade relations.

How are other markets trading?

Asian stocks had a mixed session, with China's Shanghai Composite modestly higher, while the Nikkei was closed for a holiday. European stocks pointed to a weaker start.

The ICE Dollar Indexwas down 0.2% to 96.78, while goldrose 0.6% to $1,265.40 an ounce. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $45.77 a barrel.