MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Rise As Wall Street Looks To Wrap Up Week, Month And Quarter With Gains For Most Indexes

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

All eyes on Lyft's IPO

U.S. stock indexes on Friday rose slightly as optimism over trade progress on U.S.-China trade talks appeared to overshadow concerns about slowing economic expansion that has framed trading during the week, month and quarter.

Looking ahead, the much-anticipated market debut of ride-hailing company Lyft Inc., is likely to be watched as a gauge of the health of public markets in the 10th year of an uninterrupted bull-market rally.

How are benchmarks faring?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53 points, or 0.2%, at 25,789, those for the S&P 500 index gained 6 points to 2,827, a rise of 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 18 points, or 0.2%, at 7,370.

On Thursday , the Dow rose 91.87 points, or 0.4%, to end at 25,717.46 and the S&P 500 index gained 10.07 points, or 0.4%, to finish at 2,815.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed with a gain of 25.79 points, or 0.3%, at 7,669.17.

According to FactSet data, the Dow is heading for a 0.8% weekly gain, while logging a nearly 0.8% drop for March and a roughly 11% charge higher in the first quarter.

The S&P 500 tracks toward a 0.5% weekly gain, 1% monthly gain and over 13% quarterly advance. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, is ready to log a nearly 0.4% weekly rise, while up 1.8% for the month and surging more than 16% for the first three months of the year. The small-cap Russell 2000 , however, is about to put in a 2.5% March drop, trimming its quarterly advance to just under 15%.

What's driving the market?

Apparent progress on trade talks between Beijing and Washington have helped to deliver some tepid hope to Wall Street, with the China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 3.2% and the small-capitalization Shenzhen Composite Index adding 3.4%.

On Friday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted that "constructive" discussion between China's trade envoy, and including U.S. trade liaison Robert Lighthizer, concluded:

(http://twitter.com/stevenmnuchin1/status/1111534387328417792)

Hopes for progress on the long-running tariff dispute has helped support a market rally in recent days, even as weakening data domestically has ignited fresh fears that slack in growth outside the U.S. is beginning to affect the business climate.

On Thursday, the final read of gross domestic product for the last three months of 2018, a measure of goods and services produced across the economy, slowed to a 2.2% annual rate from an earlier 2.6% estimate, underscoring anxieties about fading momentum wrought from corporate tax cuts enacted in late 2017.

Falling Treasury yields, and a so-called inversion of the yield curve, have reflected growth fears on Wall Street. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note on Friday was at 2.41% from 2.389% Thursday, but still near a 15-month low. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Looking ahead, Lyft will kick off its initial public offering after pricing its shares at $72 a share late Thursday, which value the company at about $24 billion. The success of the offering may help inform sentiment on Wall Street, market participants say.

Meanwhile, Britain's efforts to exit from the European Union continued to play out, with lawmakers there set to vote for a third time on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, which has already been rejected twice. The premier has vowed to step down if her plan is approved by Parliament.

What are strategists saying?

"Broader sentiment was boosted as well, perhaps aided by the modest recovery in Treasury yields, as well as headlines surrounding the US-China trade talks. The pound was yesterday's loser staying pressured in the aftermath of [Members of Parliament's] unsuccessful attempt to break the Brexit impasse," wrote Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at brokerage JFD Bank, in a Friday research note.

What stocks are in focus?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) shares gained in premarket action after embattled CEO Tim Sloan unexpectedly announced his retirement effectively immediately on Thursday, as the executive was viewed as failing to repair the reputation of the scandal-ridden large-capitalization bank.

What data are in focus?

A report on personal income and consumer spending as well as a key inflation report are due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. At 9:30 a.m., a reading of Chicago PMI is due, with data on new home sales for February and consumer sentiment for March set to be released at 10 a.m.

Separately, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan is slated to deliver a speech at 10:30 a.m., while Randal Quarles, Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision, is expected to talk at 12:05 p.m.

What were other markets doing?

European equity markets are trading higher, with the Stoxx 600 Europe index gaining 0.2%. Japan's NIKKEI 225 rose 0.8%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1%.

In commodities markets, crude-oil prices were headed firmly higher, and gold prices edged slightly into the green, even as a broad measure of the U.S. dollar tipped into positive territory.