Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Weaken As Tariffs Go Into Effect

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 11:57am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

U.S. stock exchanges closed for Labor Day

U.S. stock futures weakened on a holiday Monday as tariffs on Chinese goods went into effect.

With stock exchanges closed for Labor Day , futures on the S&P 500 fell 6.6 points, or 0.3%, to 2915.25, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 110 points, or 0.4%, to 26296.

Tariffs of 15% on $112 billion of Chinese goods went into effect on Sunday, as did retaliatory Chinese tariffs on U.S. products like crude-oil imports.

"While there were few hopes that U.S. President Trump would cancel the tariffs in a last-minute change of heart, investors were nevertheless steering clear of risk assets on the first trading day of the month amid worries that the latest hike in duties would be more damaging than previous ones," said Raffi Boyadjian of XM Investment Research in London.

Economists from UBS say the trade war is impacting the global economy.

"Despite headlines that go back and forth, two facts have become more and more clear over time. First, the trend is toward escalation, not de-escalation. Second, the cost of the uncertainty accumulates as time goes on without resolution, weighing on both the domestic and global economies," they said in a note to clients.

A rocky August sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average down by 1.7%, the S&P 500 1.8% lower and the Nasdaq Composite down by 2.6%.

In currency markets, both the euro and British pound came under pressure amid weak readings of manufacturing output, as well as heightened tensions over the possibility of a no-deal U.K. exit from the European Union.

Ahead of a raft of U.S. economic data this week, one positive sign came as the Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose above the 50 mark for the first time in three months. But the official Chinese manufacturing PMI fell slightly to 49.5.

Related:The chief barrier to a trade-war induced economic shock is the best labor market in years

Overseas, the Shanghai Composite rose while the Hang Seng fell amid continued unrest in Hong Kong. The Stoxx Europe 600 edged higher.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.16% 2886.24 End-of-day quote.15.55%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.16% 26403.28 Delayed Quote.13.19%
HANG SENG -0.18% 25634.25 Real-time Quote.-0.64%
NASDAQ 100 -0.15% 7690.997811 Delayed Quote.21.50%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.13% 7962.881927 Delayed Quote.20.01%
S&P 500 0.06% 2926.46 Delayed Quote.16.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:57aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Weaken As Tariffs Go Into Effect
DJ
11:53aGlobal Stocks Rise on Manufacturing Data
DJ
10:42aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : M&S slips on FTSE 100 eviction expectations
RE
10:26aGlobal Stocks Rise on Manufacturing Data
DJ
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Taiwanese Stocks see boost in performance
TI
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Positive performance for Korean Stocks
TI
09:24aFORTUM : Finland may allow $2.9 billion nuclear waste fund to invest in stocks
RE
08:36aGlobal Stocks Rise on Manufacturing Data
DJ
07:50aGlobal stocks slip on tariffs, Argentina hit by capital controls
RE
07:48aGlobal stocks slip on tariffs, Argentina hit by capital controls
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
2Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Europe should ignore 'treacherous promises' of Facebook's Libra currency - ECB's Mersch
4DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : More young people being duped into ‘safe' account scams

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group