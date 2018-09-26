MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock-market Gains Accelerate As Fed Raises Interest Rates By Quarter-point

By Sue Chang, MarketWatch , Ryan Vlastelica

S&P 500 bounces back from three-day decline

Stocks on Wednesday built on earlier gains to rise further after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points as widely anticipated and indicated its intent to again tighten monetary policy by the end of the year.

Where are the major benchmarks trading?

The Dow Jones Industrial Averagerose 97 points, or 0.4%, to 26,590. The S&P 500gained 13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,928. The Nasdaq Composite Indexadded 52 points to 8,059, a move of 0.7% that could extend the index's recent gains to a third straight session.

What's driving the market?

Monetary-policy makers unanimously voted to hike the benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point and predicted another hike by December and three more in 2019. The Fed also dropped the phrase that its policy "remains accommodative," suggesting that the Fed is committed to its hawkish bias.

See also:Why stock investors shouldn't fear rising interest rates, in one chart

Aside from the Fed, issues surrounding trade remained at the top of investors' list of worries. While Wall Street has repeatedly ignored the threat of rising trade tensions, focusing instead on strong economic data and corporate fundamentals, trade jitters have led to short-term volatility on fears that the situation could spiral out of control.

Earlier this week, Chinese officials fired back at President Donald Trump, accusing him of "trade bullyism" and pushing an "America First" agenda at the cost of international relations. The comments came as the latest exchange of tariffs took effect -- 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, which was met with tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods by China .

In the latest economic data, new-home sales rose 3.5% in August , more than had been expected.

What are market analysts saying?

"It was virtually a foregone conclusion, and that may cause some investors to scratch their heads a bit given all the uncertainty in the market, with trade barbs flying, an unstable housing market, and ballooning federal debt," said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E-Trade, in a note. "But the Fed needs to build up its tool box to address a variety of economic conditions, which makes getting back to a normalized rate environment so important. They will drive towards that end state until the economic landscape is dramatically different."

What stocks are in focus?

Dow component Nikefell 1% after it late Tuesday reported fiscal 2019 first-quarter earnings that were above expectations but said its expenses increased.

International Business Machinesrose 2.4% after UBS upgraded the stock to buy from neutral .

Alexion Pharmaceuticalsrallied 5.9% after the drug company agreed to buy Syntimmune for $1.2 billion , including potential milestone payments.

Worthington Industriesskidded 7% after it reported first-quarter earnings and sales that missed expectations .

DowDuPontshed 1% after the stock was downgraded by Instinet, which cited expectations of "noticeably lower commodity earnings" in the second half of the year.

Shares of Omnova Solutionsrose 2.9% after the company reported a third-quarter loss driven by asset write-downs related to the company's strategic decision to exit from the commodity-coated paper market.

Papa John's International Inc. shares(PZZA)soared 8.7% on a media report that the pizza maker's founder, John Schnatter, is trying to buy back the company . Schnatter was ousted as Papa John's CEO following reports that he used a racial slur on a conference call.

Where are other markets trading?

Shares in Asia were broadly higher , with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index up more than 1%, while Japan's Nikkei rose for seven straight sessions. Major European markets were also modestly higher.

Crude oilfell, retreating from a recent rally that has taken prices up about 2% this week, while gold pricessettled lower. The U.S. dollar indexreversed earlier gains to edge lower .