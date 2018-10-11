Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Lower As Dow Drops Nearly 1,400 Points In 2 Days

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 10:43pm CEST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -5.38% 57.5 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
COMPUGEN LTD. 2.19% 1261 Delayed Quote.39.93%
DELTA AIR LINES 3.56% 51.48 Delayed Quote.-11.23%
L BRANDS 5.93% 30.21 Delayed Quote.-52.64%
S&P 500 -2.06% 2728.36 Real-time Quote.7.73%
TESLA -1.81% 252.23 Delayed Quote.-17.49%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE -1.95% 70.9 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:30pWall Street tumbles again, world equities at one-year low
RE
11:29pWall Street tumbles again, world equities at one-year low
RE
11:28pWall Street tumbles again, world equities at one-year low
RE
11:22pCorrection to story about U.S. Stocks Slip
DJ
11:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Machines take the blame as U.S. stock market sells off
RE
10:43pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Lower As Dow Drops Nearly 1,400 Points In 2 Days
DJ
10:42pWall St. extends slide with trade and rates in focus
RE
06:34pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Global equity sell-off sends FTSE to April lows
RE
06:26pEUROPE : European shares sink to 21-month lows as global selloff deepens
RE
04:33pHealthcare, energy stocks pull TSX lower
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4L BRANDS : L Brands Reports September 2018 Sales
5TURTLE BEACH CORP : TURTLE BEACH : Reports Strong Selected Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.