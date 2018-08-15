MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Lower As Turkey, Trade Worries Continue To Weigh

By Sue Chang and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Dow drops by triple digits but reclaims key 25,000 mark

U.S. stocks came off intraday lows but still closed down Wednesday as worries surrounding Turkey's currency crisis and continued trade tensions weighed on investors' confidence.

A sharp fall in oil prices sent the energy sector skidding, making it the worst S&P 500 performer.

How did the main benchmarks fare?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.51 points, or 0.5%, to 25,162.41. The blue-chip index had shed more than 300 points during the session to fall below the 25,000 mark but subsequently reclaimed the key level. The S&P 500 index dropped 21.59 points, or 0.8%, to 2,818.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 96.78 points, or 1.2%, to 7,774.12.

In Tuesday's session, major indexes closed solidly higher as selling of Turkey's currency abated, allowing investors to focus on a healthy domestic economy and strong corporate results.

What drove the market?

The stock market pared some of its early losses after Qatar reportedly pledged to invest $15 billion in Turkey following a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan and Qatar's Sheikh Temim bin Hamed Al Sani. The news helped the lira rebound strongly against the buck to trade at 5.888.

But many investors are still worried that Turkey's crisis could spread and have a negative impact on economies with exposure to the country. While the Turkish economy is relatively small and few U.S. companies have significant direct exposure to it, the situation is seen as adding to the uncertain geopolitical environment, one highlighted by worsening trade relations between the U.S. and its major partners .

Turkey raised tariffs on a number of American products, in the latest escalation in tensions between the two countries. President Donald Trump raised duties on Turkish aluminum and steel last week; the latest tariffs from Turkey are in response to those "conscious attacks," according to a translation of a tweet posted by Fuat Oktay, the country's vice president.

Meanwhile, oil futures slumped after data showed U.S. crude inventories posted a large and unexpected rise last week. The S&P 500 energy sector fell 3.5%.

What were market experts saying?

"Really, everything today has been playing on the idea of the trade tensions and Turkey. Obviously crude is down today because U.S. stockpiles rose over the last week to their highest level since March 2017," said Kevin Nicholson, chief market strategist at RiverFront Investment Group.

Nicholson also blamed some of the market's downdraft to the weakness in Tencent Holdings Ltd ., often referred to as China's Google, which weighed on tech shares.

"You had early reaction to Tencent news and then multiply that by the emerging markets being under pressure and the market are down," he said.

"I'm not terribly surprised about the U.S. market sell-off. U.S. growth stocks are feeling the pain," said Will Skeean, investment advisor at Edge Capital Group Partner & Sr., referring to shares of companies that grow at a faster pace than the market's average.

"It's also very typical for the markets to look into the past and try to fight the last war. Look at Turkey. Everybody out there has been looking for the other shoe to drop. We're at the end of summer, there's season[al] weakness. I'm not surprised we're seeing a little downturn for the markets," he said.

"The Turkey issues are relatively new, but for guys who have been around for a while like me, it is bringing back haunting memories of the 1997 Thai baht contagion," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

What stocks were in focus?

Macy's Inc. (M) slumped 16% after the department store reported its revenue fell year-on-year even though its adjusted second-quarter earnings beat expectations . It also raised its full-year outlook for both profits and sales.

Tesla shares slid 2.6% after Bloomberg News reported that Chief Executive Elon Musk hadn't officially tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc . (GS) as its financial adviser when he revealed plans last week to take the car maker private and said he had secured funding for the deal.

Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY), the parent company of MoviePass, skidded 4% after it lost millions of dollars in the second quarter as the subscription-movie offering sought to change its rules. The stock has plummeted almost 100% over the past three months.

Columbia Sportswear rose 1.4% after Cowen upgraded the stock to outperform and raised its price target by $13 to $103.

U.S.-listed shares of Tencent(0700.HK) sank 6.7% after the Chinese company reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that missed expectations .

GoDaddy fell 2.9% after the domain-names management company priced a public offering of 10.4 million shares at $75.75 a share, below its Tuesday closing price.

Canada-listed Canopy Growth Corp jumped 31% after liquor seller Constellation Brands said it would invest about $4 billion into the cannabis company .

What data were on deck?

In the latest economic data, retail sales rose 0.5% in July, above expectations. Excluding auto sales, they were up 0.6%, which was also ahead of expectations.

Separately, second-quarter productivity rose 2.9% , the highest rate in more than three years. Output in the second quarter was up 4.8%. The Empire State manufacturing index rose 3 points to 25.6 in August, the New York Fed said Wednesday, topping expectations for a reading of 20.

What were other markets doing?

European stocks were weaker across the board while Asian markets were mixed with China, Korea and Japan down but Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia higher.

Gold settled down more than 1% and the U.S. dollar index traded mostly flat .

--Ryan Vlastelica contributed to this report