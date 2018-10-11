MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses As Effort To Rebound Fizzles

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Markets
News : Markets
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Professionals
Calendar
Sectors
MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses As Effort To Rebound Fizzles
0
10/11/2018 | 09:01pm CEST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
-4.56%
57.83
-0.83%
COMPUGEN LTD.
2.19%
1261
39.93%
DELTA AIR LINES
4.59%
51.84
-11.23%
L BRANDS
6.52%
30.33
-52.64%
S&P 500
-3.29%
2785.68
7.73%
TESLA
-1.88%
251.912
-17.49%
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:10p
Wall St. extends slide as Nasdaq flirts with correction
RE
09:01p
MARKET SNAPSHOT
: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses As Effort To Rebound Fizzles
DJ
06:34p
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: Global equity sell-off sends FTSE to April lows
RE
06:26p
EUROPE
: European shares sink to 21-month lows as global selloff deepens
RE
05:41p
Wall Street extends slide, world equities at 1-year low
RE
05:36p
Wall Street extends slide, world equities at one-year low
RE
05:35p
Wall Street extends slide, world equities at one-year low
RE
04:33p
Healthcare, energy stocks pull TSX lower
RE
04:30p
TRACKINSIGHT
: Financial Large & Mid Cap Stocks experience strong outflows
TI
04:30p
TRACKINSIGHT
: Technology All Caps Stocks see negative returns amid market downturn
TI
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement
MOST READ NEWS
1
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
: Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2
BAYER
: BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
: Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4
L BRANDS
: L Brands Reports September 2018 Sales
5
TURTLE BEACH CORP
: TURTLE BEACH : Reports Strong Selected Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Results
More news
HOT NEWS
BARRICK GOLD CORP
+10.39%
Barrick Gold : maintains forecasts ahead of Randgold vote
ENBRIDGE INC
-2.18%
Enbridge : gets regulatory nod to restart natgas line in British Columbia
KELLER GROUP PLC
-31.19%
Keller : reviewing Asia Pacific unit; shares plunge over 30 percent
N BROWN GROUP PLC
-19.86%
N Brown : sees lower offline sales restraining revenue, shares drop
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB.
-4.67%
Bristol Myers Squibb : Myers, Compugen to Collaborate on Advanced Solid Tumors
CVS HEALTH CORPORATI.
-6.87%
CVS-Aetna Deal Gets Nod -- WSJ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
Markets
News
Analysis
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact us
Advertisement
Legal information
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave