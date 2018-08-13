MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses As Investors React To Turkey Currency Crisis By Ditching Risky Assets

By Sue Chang, MarketWatch , Ryan Vlastelica

Global markets in retreat again

U.S. stocks extended losses Monday as the ongoing turmoil in Turkey dampened investors' appetite for riskier assets.

While the U.S. doesn't have much direct economic exposure to the country, instability in the region sparked concerns that its problems could spill over to other parts of the world, exacerbating the uncertainty surrounding trade relations between the U.S. and its major trading partners.

What are benchmarks doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Averagefell 123 points, or 0.5%, to 25,188, a dip of 0.2%. The S&P 500shed 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,822, while the Nasdaq Composite Indexreversed early gains to slide 16 points, or 0.2%, to 7,821.

All S&P 500's 11 sectors were trading lower, with materials the biggest loser, down 1.4%. Energy was another significant laggard, falling 1.2%.

What's driving markets?

U.S. investors kept a close eye on developments in Turkey. The Turkish central bank pledged in a statement Monday to provide "all the liquidity the banks need." It also said banks would be able to borrow foreign-exchange deposits from the central bank at one-month and one-week maturities. Analysts said Turkey's reluctance to raise interest rates stood out.

However, those events failed to curb concern about possible contagion from Turkey's currency crisis, with market participants fretting that the tumble in the liracould ripple though financial markets, hurting emerging-market economies. Concerns also remain about exposure of European banks to a weakening lira.

The Turkish lira extended its slide, with one dollar buying 7.002 lira, compared with 6.427 lira late Friday, a decline of 6.4% for the currency after it plunged about 14% on Friday. At the lira's lows, a dollar bought 7.131 lira.

What are market participants saying?

"We're going through a rolling crisis phase. Markets have become so stretched in terms of nerve that any headline risk becomes a source of investor angst. I don't see Turkey as a significant risk, but investors are very worried about what the next headline risk is going to be," said Tom Stringfellow, who oversees about $14 billion as chief investment officer for Frost Investment Advisors.

"The bottom line is that the volatility seen in overseas currency markets does not change the immediate picture for the stock market. The market continues to be driven by improving economic conditions. This is underscored by a report last week showing confidence among small businesses at an all-time record high, which bodes well for continued strength in the labor markets," Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird, said in a note. "The largest negative on the horizon is the reluctance of either the U.S. or China to back down from tariff threats, which could eventually lead to a slowing of global economic growth."

What stocks are in focus?

Syscojumped 7.3% after it reported fourth-quarter results that topped expectations .

Twittergained 3.7% after Citron Research issued a positive call on the social-media company and set a $52 price target.

Hologicslumped 4.9% after it said its Cynosure division would suspend marketing and distribution of its Vitalia TempSure device for the heating of vaginal tissue.

Dycom Industriesplummeted 22% after it cut its second-quarter profit and sales outlook .

What are other markets doing?

European stocks retreated in unison and Asian markets were lower across the board with both regions viewed as vulnerable from Turkey's financial problems.

Goldslid 1.5%, dropping to its lowest in over a year , while crude-oil pricesfell sharply.

The U.S. dollar indexwas mostly flat following three straight days of gains.

Mark DeCambre contributed to this report.