MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses As Worries Over Rising Yields Offset Strong Jobs Report

By Sue Chang, MarketWatch , Ryan Vlastelica

Tesla stock falls for fourth session

U.S. stocks extended losses Friday as worries about rising interest rates overshadowed the September jobs report, which pointed to strength in the labor market and the broader economy.

Major equity indexes have experienced a rough patch this week as Treasury yields climb to the highest level since 2011, forcing a broad reassessment of assets that are seen as risky, including stocks.

Where are the major benchmarks trading?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 211 points, or 0.8%, to 26,415. The S&P 500 index fell 17 points, or 0.6%, to 2,883. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 92 points, or 1.2%, to 7,787. All three had traded higher earlier in the session, but couldn't hold on to gains.

For the week, the S&P 500 is looking at a fall of 1%, its second straight weekly decline. The Nasdaq is down 3.2% and the Dow is off 0.1%.

On Thursday, the Dow suffered its biggest one-day percentage drop since August, while both the S&P and the Nasdaq logged the biggest daily drop since late June.

What's driving the market?

The September jobs report showed 134,000 jobs added in the month , below the 168,000 that had been expected, although recent storms were seen as having a possible influence on job creation.

The report showed the unemployment rate dropping to 3.7%. In addition, average hourly wage paid to American workers rose 0.3% an hour, while the 12-month rate of hourly wage gains came in at 2.8%.

The wage data were of particular interest because of what it can communicate about inflation in the U.S. economy.

Yields continued to rise on Friday, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield up 2.4 basis points to 3.22%. A month ago, the yield was around 2.88%.

The rise in bond yields reflects growing perception that the economy continues to be strong, which pushed investors to dump bonds. That pushed yields higher, as bond yields and prices move inversely to each other.

While a strong economy creates a good environment for stocks, a higher yield can also damp enthusiasm for equities, as it offers higher returns for income-seeking investors without the risk or volatility typically associated with equities. Accelerating inflation could also mean that the Federal Reserve may have to be more aggressive in raising interest rates, which would be seen as another headwind for stock prices.

What are market analysts saying?

"Wages are definitely trending higher, which is an alarming point for the market. That will likely keep the bond market under pressure, which means that yields will move higher and the dollar will continue to strength. All of that will weigh on stocks," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "I'm cautiously optimistic about equities going forward, but we're looking at a lot of volatility in the short term and I believe we're entering a defensive market," he said.

Michael Matousek, the head trader at U.S. Global Investors, said the payroll report offered ammunition to both market bulls and bears.

"Some people are say the unemployment rate is so low that the Fed could be more aggressive in raising rates, while others are saying that because it missed expectations, it'll slow down. Everyone is going back and forth on what it means," he said. "I do think that if wages keep heating up, that will give the Fed more ammunition to raise rates."

Matousek added that even if markets end higher in a rebound from Thursday's decline, "that doesn't mean the selloff is over."

What stocks are in focus?

Tesla shares sank 6.3% after Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn warned that Tesla Inc. is following the same doomed path as Lehman Brothers. The criticism comes a day after Chief Executive Elon Musk took to Twitter to mock the Securities and Exchange Commission and accuse the agency of helping short sellers.

Costco Wholesale shares dropped 5.5% after the discount retailer late Thursday said it was assessing its internal control over its financial reporting .

Snap shares edged down 0.1% a day after a memo from the chief executive set a goal of profitability for the full year of 2019 . The stock has struggled throughout 2018, falling more than 47% thus far this year.

Precision Drilling fell 2.5% after the company said it would merge with Trinidad Drilling in deal that values Trinidad at about $1.028 billion.

General Electric late Thursday said its board approved an "employment inducement award" for Chief Executive Officer H. Lawrence Culp that is contingent upon how much the stock appreciates under Culp's leadership . The stock gained 4.4%; for the week, it is up 15%, on track for its best week since March 2009.

Tilray Inc. fell 3.4%. The Canadian-based cannabis company announced the pricing of $450 million in convertible debt late Thursday, valuing the company's stock at a 15% premium. Tilray has been a trading favorite of late, and while the stock has been extremely volatile, it is up 65% over the past month.

Where are the other markets trading?

Shares in Asia generally fell , with weakness in technology stocks dragging down the major indexes. Major European indexes also declined, extending their recent weakness .

Crude-oil prices rose 0.5% while gold settled slightly higher and the U.S. dollar index slipped .