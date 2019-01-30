MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Point To Strong Start On Boeing, Apple Results; Fed Policy Update Looms

By Chris Matthews and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Boeing issues a rosy outlook

U.S. stock futures indicated a firmer start for Wall Street Wednesday, with the Dow set to rise on strong Boeing earnings, and as technology shares get a boost from better-than-expected quarterly results from Apple and Advanced Micro Devices.

Investors will continue to parse another round of earnings reports Wednesday, as they await the outcome of a Federal Reserve's meeting and the start of U.S.-China trade talks.

How are benchmarks faring?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 244 points, or 0.5%, to 24,678, while those for the S&P 500 index were up 10.45 points, or 0.4%, to 2,651. Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 60.75 points, or 0.9%, to 6,699.

In Tuesday trade , the Dow rose 51.74 points, or 0.2%, to 24,579.96, while the S&P 500 slid 3.85 points, or 0.2%, to 2,640, and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 57.39 points, or 0.8%, to 7,028.29.

And:Stock-market investors should brace for a plunge in business investment, analysts warns

What's driving the market?

At the fore of investors minds will be the outcome of the Fed's two-day policy-setting meeting with Chairman Jerome Powell expected to hold a news conference to discuss the central bank's plans on Wednesday 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed will now hold Q&A's after every policy meeting.

Market participants will be looking for any insights from the central bank over its pace of rate increases and reduction of the central bank's balance sheet, given how concerned investors have been over the pickup in the pace of those processes.

Thus far, investors have embraced a series of earnings reports, starting with Tuesday evening reports from Apple and Advanced Micro Devices, and continuing with Boeing, Wednesday, with the industrial giant issuing an upbeat outlook for 2019 and far surpassing analysts' revenue expectations, providing a further fillip to Wall Street sentiment.

Technology and internet-related stocks appeared set to rally after Apple produced results that weren't as bad as feared, though the iPhone maker saw a sharp decline in revenue for the holiday quarter and a weaker-than-expected sales outlook for the current quarter.

Market participants have taken the results in stride, given an earlier warning from CEO Tim Cook and appeared to focus on improving performance in the tech giant's services business. Gains in the broader tech market also were bolstered by a sharp gain for Advanced Micro Devices following an upbeat forecast .

Meanwhile, U.S.-China trade talks will resume Wednesday against the backdrop of a tough stance by the White House administration over Huawei, after federal prosecutors accused it of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran and of intellectual property theft. The latter is a key issue that the Trump administration has raised with China as it attempted to resolve a protracted trade dispute with the Asian country. Huawei has denied the allegations .

Which stocks are in focus?

Apple stock is up 5.5% in premarket trade

Advanced Micro Devices shares have risen 10.2% before the bell Wednesday.

AT&T shares retreat in premarket action, Wednesday, after the telecommunications firm fell short of Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue . The stock is down 2.9% before the bell.

Shares of Boeing are up 6% in premarket trade.

Shares of McDonald's, are trading 0.1% lower before the start of trade Wednesday, after the fast-food giant beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations, but fell short of revenue forecasts.

Alibaba Group Holding stock is up 2.2% in premarket action, after the e-retailer beat analysts expectations for fiscal third-quarter earnings, but fell short of revenue targets.

Shares of Tupperware Brands are tumbling more than 8% before the bell Wednesday, after the firm reported fourth-quarter revenue below expectations .

Microsoft, Tesla, Qualcomm, Mattel and Visa Inc.(V) are scheduled to report after the close.

What are the analysts saying?

Investors are shaking off negative news and embracing the good, as even subdued quarterly results are better than the uncertainty that had gripped investors in recent weeks, according to Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading.

"Investors appear to be more comfortable buying shares once a company has provided some clarity as to how weak the near term fundamental outlook is," he wrote in a research note to clients. "It provides a measure through which investors can quantify the potential near term downside."

What data are ahead?

The private sector added 213,000 jobs in January, according to a report from payroll firm ADP. That's above the consensus estimate of 178,000 new jobs, according to FactSet.

Investors will get a snapshot of the U.S. real estate market when the National Association of Realtors issues its estimate of pending home sales at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The governments estimate of fourth quarter GDP growth was to be issued today, but will be delayed due to the lingering effects of the government shutdown.

How were other markets trading?

Stock markets in Asia finished mixed , with the Shanghai Composite Index dropping 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 0.4%.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 index was up close to 1%, while the Stoxx Europe 600 was flat.

Crude oil was higher, while gold prices edged up and the U.S. dollar was flat.