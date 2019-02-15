MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Poised To Edge Higher As China-U.S. Officials Extend Tariff Talks To Next Week

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Little signs of progress in trade talks; heavy data day ahead

U.S. stock futures higher Friday morning as investors focused on reports of continued progress in trade negotiations between China and the U.S. in the final day of its weeklong round of discussions. Reports that talks are set to be continued next week in Washington added fresh hope that a resolution was near, even if key the parties appeared far apart on some key points.

How are major benchmarks faring?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 25 points, or 0.1%, to 25,455, while S&P 500 futures were up 3.10 points, or 0.1%, to 2,746.50. Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 7.75 points, or 0.1%, to 7,027.25.

On Thursday , the Dow fell 103.88 points, or 0.4%, to 25,439.39, while the S&P 500 index shed 7.30 points, or 0.3%, to 2,745.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 6.58 points to 7,426.95.

For the week, the Dow was set for

What's driving the market?

U.S.-China trade talks wrapped up Friday in Beijing, with reports negotiators remained deadlocked over key issues , but were set to extend their discussions in to next week in Washington -- viewed as a sign that both sides were eager to reach a deal ahead of March deadline. The U.S. negotiating team met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and those discussions were said to be upbeat. China is reportedly hoping that purchases of U.S. semiconductor and other goods will ease tensions and persuade Trump to extend a tariff truce which ends on March 1. A big chunk of gains for stocks this week has been credited to optimism over the talks.

Meanwhile, U.S. political tensions were swinging back into focus for investors. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said late Thursday that Trump will sign a spending bill to keep the government open, but also declare a national emergency at the border to get wall funding, which may set him up for a showdown with Congress.

Without passage of the agreement by Congress and a signature by Trump, parts of the government would shut down early Saturday morning. House speaker Nancy Pelosi said she may file a lawsuit over if Trump declares a state of emergency.

Investors will also be watching fresh economic data, with January import prices and the Empire State manufacturing index for February both due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. As well, industrial production for January is due at 9:15 a.m. Eastern, followed by University of Michigan's consumer-sentiment index for February and business inventories for December at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Investors will be keeping a keen eye on that data dump after Thursday's report showing that U.S. retail sales fell by 1.2% in December , the largest single-month decline since 2009.

How are other markets trading?

Asian stocks closed lower , with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbling nearly 2%. The Stoxx Europe 600 was mostly flat in early action.

Crude-oil futures inched up, along with gold rose and the U.S. dollar is also up.