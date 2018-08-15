MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Poised To Slip Ahead Of Retail Sales Data, As Turkey Remains A Focus

By Ryan Vlastelica

July retail sales on tap

U.S. stock-index futures fell on Wednesday, suggesting markets would give back much of a recent gain as investors looked ahead to a batch of economic data and continued to monitor Turkey's ongoing currency crisis.

Equity benchmarks posted modest gains in the prior session as a stabilization in a slide in Turkish liras helped to shift focus to domestic corporate results and economic data, which have so far been strong, according to market participants.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 97 points, or 0.4%, to 25,197. Futures for the S&P 500 were off 12.5 points to 2,828.5, a drop of 0.4%. Futures for the Nasdaq-100 were down 42 points to 7,416, a decline of 0.6%.

The Nasdaq looked to be pressured by large-capitalization technology stocks. Facebook was down 0.8% in premarket trading while Microsoft fell 0.5%.

In Tuesday's session, major indexes closed solidly higher amid signs that the worst of the panic over Turkey's currency crisis had abated, allowing investors to focus on a healthy domestic economy and strong corporate results.

What's driving markets?

Investors continued to monitor the currency crisis in Turkey, which many fear could spread and have a negative impact on regions with exposure to the country. While the Turkish economy is small, relative to other major markets, and few U.S. companies have significant direct exposure to it, the situation is seen as adding to the uncertain geopolitical environment, one highlighted by worsening trade relations between the U.S. and its major partners .

In the latest trade development, Turkey raised tariffs on a number of American products, in the latest escalation in tensions between the two countries. President Donald Trump raised duties on Turkish aluminum and steel last week; the latest tariffs from Turkey are in response to those "conscious attacks," according to a translation of a tweet posted by Fuat Oktay, the country's vice president.

On Wednesday, the Turkish lira rose 3.8% against the dollar, bringing its week-to-date gain to nearly 5%, providing some signs that a 20% plunge in the currency to an all-time low against dollars in the past 30 days is moderating, allowing investors to focus on economic data and corporate profits, both of which have been pointing to improving economic conditions

What data are ahead?

What stocks are in focus?

Tesla could continue to be in focus after Bloomberg reported that Chief Executive Elon Musk hadn't officially tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc . (GS) as its financial adviser when he revealed plans last week to take the car maker private and said he had secured funding for the deal. The stock fell 0.2% in premarket trading.

Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY), the parent company of MoviePass, lost millions of dollars in the second quarter as the subscription-movie offering sought to change its rules. The stock lost 19% before the bell; it has plummeted 99.97% over the past three months.