MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Retreat After Yield Curve Inverts Again, Two Fed Officials Take Hawkish Tone In Jackson Hole

By Chris Matthews and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

U.S. IHS Markit PMI showed manufacturing sector shrinking for first time in a decade

Stocks fell Thursday morning, reversing early gains, after worrying data on the U.S. manufacturing sector showed it contracting in August and after the yield spread between 10-year and 2-year Treasuries inverted for the third time this week.

Investors were also focusing on the annual Federal Reserve symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., where Fed officials were providing more insight about coming monetary policy after minutes from the Fed's July 30-31 meeting offered few surprises and suggest that policy makers want to remain flexible.

How are the major benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21 points or 0.1%, at 26,182, the S&P 500 fell 10 points, or 0.3%, to 2,915, while the Nasdaq Composite index retreated 56 points to 7,964, an decline of 0.7%.

On Wednesday, the Dow rose 240.29 points, or 0.9%, to 26,202.73, the S&P 500 index climbed 23.92 points, or 0.8%, to 2,924.43, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 71.65 points, or 0.9%, to 8,020.21.

What's driving the market?

Major indexes swung from gains to losses Thursday after the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note briefly rose above that of the 2-year Treasury note , for the third time this week. This so-called inversion of the yield curve is seen as an accurate predictor of recessions.

The move in the bond market occurred after IHS Markit issued its latest purchasing manager's index (https://www.markiteconomics.com/Public/Home/PressRelease/8d045df65df54d4694039324224684e0)readings for the U.S. manufacturing services sector which showed manufacturing slipping into contraction territory with a reading of 49.9 in August, from 50.4 in July, to a 10 year low, and the services sector slowing to 50.9 in August from 53.0 in July, a 3-month low.

"You had a couple things helping drive markets lower this morning," Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading told MarketWatch. "You have the yield curve inversion, the yuan weakening again overnight and at 9:45 we had the manufacturing print that missed estimates and was below 50," he said.

"At the same time you had [Philadelphia Fed President Patrick] Harker saying that he didn't see the need for more easing,' O'Rourke added. Harker and Kansas City Fed President Ester George each said during interviews on CNBC from the Jackson Hole summit that they wanted to keep rates steady for the time being.

The annual gathering kicked off Thursday, where Fed officials convene with academics and foreign central bankers in the Grand Teton mountains in Wyoming to discuss the economic outlook. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a closely watched speech on the challenges facing monetary policy at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday.

More bullish was data from the Conference Board, which reported Thursday that its leading economic indicators index rose 0.5 percent in July to 112.2, while data on new applications for unemployment benefits fell by 12,000 to 209,000 during the week ended Aug 17, a four-week low, suggesting continued strength in the labor market.

Jackson Hole comes after minutes of the Fed's July meeting published Wednesday showed policy makers believed that "it was important to maintain optionality in setting policy." The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee voted 8 to 2 to lower its target for short-term interest rates by 25 basis points to 2%-2.25%, marking its first such rate reduction in more than a decade.

"We already knew that last months Fed rate cut was likely to be a contentious decision, given the differing views that were already being voiced in the lead-up to the decision," wrote Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, in a daily research note.

"Yesterday's release of the minutes only served to confirm that view, and while Fed [Chairman] Jay Powell pushed the line that the reduction was a "mid-cycle adjustment" policy makers were sharply split on the course of action to take," he wrote.

The European Central Bank, meanwhile, hinted at a significant new stimulus package after the release of minutes from its July 25 meeting, which suggested that policy makers are contemplating a package that would includes cutting policy rates further into negative territory and new purchases of financial assets.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Boeing rose 2.5% Thursday, adding about 57 points to the Dow, after a positive note (analyst%20Cai%20von%20Rumohr,%20who%20said%20the%20Federal%20Aviation%20Administration%20certification%20flight%20for%20the%20737%20Max%20plane%20could%20be%204-to-6%20weeks%20off.) from analyst Cai von Rumohr, who said the Federal Aviation Administration certification flight for the 737 Max plane could be 4-to-6 weeks off.

Nordstrom issued second-quarter financial results Wednesday after the close, beating Wall Street expectations for sales and earnings, though it slightly lowered its outlook for the full year. The retailer's stock rose 16.1% Thursday.

Mastercard could be in focus after it said it was investigating a data breach of a loyalty program in Germany, which compromised personal information. Shares were down 1.1%

Shares of L Brands fell 7.4%, after the Victoria-Secret parent issued second-quarter results Wednesday evening that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Shares of Hormel Foods gained 2.6% after the meat producer released fiscal third-quarter results Thursday morning.

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) rallied 14.2% Thursday, after the wholesale retailer reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations, while same-store sales growth matched expectations.

Splunk also issued earnings after the close of trade Wednesday, beating analyst expectations for adjusted earnings. The cyber security firm also announced a $1.05 billion acquisition of cloud monitoring company SingalFX. Shares were down 10.7%.

How are other markets trading?

Stocks in Asia traded mixed overnight, as China's CSI 300 edged up 0.3%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei 225 inched up less than 0.1%.

In Europe, stocks traded mostly lower, with the Stoxx Europe 600 down 0.6%.

In commodities markets, the price of U.S. crude oil was falling along with gold prices . The U.S. dollar edged lower against its major counterparts.