Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Take Cue From Global Rout; Energy And Tech Shares Lead Retreat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 09:31pm CEST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.27% 1183.54 Delayed Quote.13.83%
APPLE -1.68% 223.16 Delayed Quote.34.06%
BARNES & NOBLE, INC. -8.59% 4.55 Delayed Quote.-25.37%
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -3.13% 7.6975 Delayed Quote.62.73%
FACEBOOK -2.67% 162.55 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. 5.38% 46.12 Delayed Quote.20.98%
LANDS' END, INC. -13.17% 21.95 Delayed Quote.28.13%
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP -8.46% 37.32 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
S&P 500 -0.28% 2888.6 Real-time Quote.8.34%
TWITTER INC -5.84% 30.835 Delayed Quote.36.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:42pNasdaq, S&P drop as tech stocks hammered anew
RE
09:31pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Take Cue From Global Rout; Energy And Tech Shares Lead Retreat
DJ
09:20pTrade war uncertainty drags on markets, world stock index down for fifth day
RE
09:20pTrade war uncertainty drags on markets, world stock index down for fifth day
RE
08:51pEmerging-Market Stocks Hover Near Bear Territory -- Update
DJ
07:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Semiconductor Shares
DJ
06:18pEUROPE : European shares hit five-month low as tech, miners weigh
RE
06:17pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE falls as trade war escalation looms; Centrica shines
RE
05:50pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Semiconductor Shares
DJ
04:39pTSX rises on NAFTA deal optimism
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
3WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4EVERQUOTE INC : EverQuote Launches Safe Driving Insurance Offers for EverDrive App Users
5SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.