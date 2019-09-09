MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Waver As Wall Street Waits For More Clarity On Trade, Central Bank Stimulus

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

AT&T shares rally 3% on Elliott Management plan

U.S. stocks headed mostly lower Monday afternoon, reversing modest morning gains, as investors looked ahead to European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve monetary policy moves, with both central banks expected to reveal easier-money initiatives in coming days amid mixed global economic data and an uncertain future for U.S.-China trade relations.

How are the major benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27 points, or 0.1%, to 26,826, while the S&P 500 index lost 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,977. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 23 points, or 0.3%, to 8,080.

At session highs, the Dow rose 103.37 points, or 0.4%, the S&P was up 9.36 points, also 0.3% and the Nasdaq added 48.2 points, or 0.6%.

Last week, the Dow saw a 1.5% rise, while the S&P advanced 1.8% and the Nasdaq posted a 1.8% weekly advance. The gains left the S&P 500 1.6% below its all-time closing high of 3,025.86 set on July 26, while the Dow ended Friday off 2.1% from its record of 27,359.16 set on July 15. The Nasdaq ended last week off 2.7% from its all-time closing high of 8,330.21 set on July 26.

What's driving the market?

U.S. stocks gave up early morning gains Monday, failing to extend last week's rally, which was driven by optimism on trade after Beijing and Washington affirmed plans for renewed talks next month, as investors looked forward to expected stimulus from global central banks.

"There's a belief that there will be a meeting [between the U.S. and China] sometime in October, though we don't have a date or agenda yet," vice president of trading and derivatives at Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research told MarketWatch.

"It's a fairly thin proposition," Frederick said, adding that given the apparent differences in negotiating positions between the U.S. and China, "I'm having a difficult time imagining a real trade agreement."

He said that while hopes for further monetary stimulus may be boosting confidence among some investors, but "the fact that we're this close to an all time high puts us in a dangerous situation and makes the market vulnerable to a pullback."

The European Central Bank is widely expected to deliver a further rate cut, pushing its deposit rate further into negative territory, when policy makers meet Thursday. The ECB may also move to restart a bond-buying program it ended in December as it responds to a slowing economy and stubbornly below-target inflation.

Expectations for more stimulus were high even as German exports unexpectedly rose in July , following a run of downbeat economic data out of Europe's largest economy.

In addition, Federal Reserve policy makers meet next week, with recent data, including last Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report, seen underlining expectations it will move to cut its key lending rate.

Last week's renewed trade optimism appeared to spill over to Monday, following a report (https://www.politico.com/story/2019/09/06/china-farm-purchases-trade-talks-1712691) over the weekend that Chinese officials had offered to buy agricultural goods in exchange for concessions related to Huawei Technologies Co. or a delay of tariffs set to go into effect in October and December.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday on Fox Business Network that China's decision to meet for talks next month is a sign of "good faith,' but that the administration is willing to continue with its tariff policy unless a good deal for U.S. companies and workers can be struck.

On the economic calendar, data on July consumer credit is due at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Later this week, investors will get a look at the August producer-price index on Wednesday, followed by the consumer-price index on Thursday and August retail sales data on Friday.

Economic Preview:American consumers are far from spent -- and that's a lifesaver for a wobbly economy

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Dow component AT&T Inc. (T) rose 2.6% Monday, after shareholder Elliott Management sent a letter to the company board outlining what it described as a "value-creation opportunity" it says could increase the telecommunication giant's stock price by 65%.

Shares of Alcoa were in focus after the bauxite-and-aluminum manufacturer announced a restructuring that will "eliminate its business-unit structure and consolidate sales, procurement and other commercial capabilities at an enterprise level," according to a statement (https://investors.alcoa.com/news-releases/2019/09-09-2019-095941712). The company's stock rose 5.7% Monday.

JetBlue Airways disclosed a $125 million accelerated share repurchase agreement with Barclays Bank Monday. Shares rose 1.6%.

Shares of Amgen were down 3.2% after the biotechnology firm released results from a Phase 1 study of new cancer drug that disappointed investors .

Shares of Fannie Mae(FNMA)and Freddie Mac(FMCC) rallied about 26% each, after Mnuchin said on Fox Business that an agreement between the Treasury and the Federal Housing Finance Agency soon that ends a policy requiring the company's profits to be retained by the Treasury.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 6 basis points to 1.61%.

In commodities markets, the price of crude oil added 2.2% to about $57.75 a barrel, while gold futures fell 0.2% to about $1,513 an ounce. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, edged lower against a basket of its major trading partners.

In Asia, stocks closed mostly higher ; the China CSI 300 rose 0.6%, Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.6% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell less than 0.1%.

In Europe, shares were mixed, with the Stoxx Europe 600 closing down 0.3%.