MARS Company : Announces New and Enhanced Version 4 Enterprise-Grade Software Solution for Water Meter Testing

OCALA, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions, announced today that it has launched a new, enhanced version of M3 Enterprise Software Suite, the industry's leading enterprise-grade software solution designed specifically for the waterworks industry. In upcoming releases M3 Version 4 will increase its existing Data Integration, Analysis and Visualization capabilities and add the ability to track and manage system water quality, meter testing schedules and water loss audit data.

M3 Version 4 Enterprise Software Suite enhancements include:

Core Platform Software Feature Enhancements

Test System Water Quality Management



Multi-Variant Water Quality Evaluation





Adverse Particulate Contamination Examination





Sample Monitoring & Analysis





Data Logging, Verification & Auditing



Data Analysis & Visualization



Improved Data Visualization Dashboard





Analytics & Meter Performance Intelligence





Competitive Meter Vendor Analysis





AWWA Testing Compliance





Multi-Platform Support



Data Integration



Enhanced ERP Integration



AWWA Standards & Industry Compliance



C715 & M6 Compliance Enhancements (Purge & Test)





Process Optimization





Enhanced Workflow Compliance





Greater Accuracy & Repeatability

Advanced Scale & Control Software Module Enhancements

Performance & User Interface Enhancements

Advanced Connectivity Software Module Enhancements

Performance Improvements

Customer Test, Enhanced Reporting & Export Software Module Enhancements

Data Integration



Enhanced Data Import Capability





Meter Accuracy Analysis





Vendor-Supplied Data Comparative Analysis & Auditing





Asset Tracking



New, Robust Reporting Engine



Witness Test Pass/Fail Report





Enhanced Standard Reports





Advanced Customized Reports

The MARS Meter Management (M3) Enterprise Software Suite is a collection of custom designed software packages allowing customers to easily harness the power of software and technology. It provides both new and existing customers with the ability to capture valuable meter testing data based on their individual meter testing programs. Custom reporting, extensive data exporting features, and browser-based access allow multiple departments to have the power of data analytics to improve customer service, implement operational improvements, and make informed purchasing decisions.

The M3 Enterprise Software Suite is designed to be a modular and scalable software solution enabling customers to only purchase what they need, when they need it. The Software Suite is comprised of the Core Platform Software and three optional software packages: (i) the Advanced Scale & Control Software Module, and: (ii) the Advanced Connectivity Module, and (iii) the Custom Test, Reporting & Export Module.

The M3 Version 4.0 Enterprise Software Suite is expected to be available in the 3Q of 2019. MARS Company will be exhibiting at AWWA 2019 Trade show, June 10-12 in Denver at booth #2213. For more information about MARS Company and its M3 Enterprise Software, please visit www.MARSwater.com.

About MARS Company

MARS Company is a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions. With more than 30 years of experience assisting municipal and private utilities throughout the world, MARS has a long track record of success. MARS core business and expertise include: Patented Water Meter Testing Systems & Software Technology, Innovative AMR/AMI Technology Products and Software Solutions and Water System Specialty Products. Innovative thinking allows MARS to leverage its unique, proprietary technology, patent positioning, manufacturing infrastructure and world-class management strength, to further position itself as the leader in the water industry.

