MARTEKLIFES : Announces Entry into China Market

MAREKKLIFES’s 3 main Product series to be launched in China

MAREKKLIFES is a company specialized in daily chemical and healthy children food. The company was founded in 1991 in the United States. It has been deeply cultivated for many years in the vertical field of laundry detergent and cosmetic stoste. The product design and product features of the health food have their own characteristics. Recently, MARTEKLIFES has officially come to China market, bringing high quality products directly to Chinese consumers.

Remaining beautiful is the dream of every woman. However, this dream requires a full range of technical support. MARTEKLIFES provides comprehensive services for families, providing beauty and cosmetics, and cleaning products to help ladies improve their skin texture and keep energetic, elegant and young. With years-experience in the industry, MARTEKLIFES’s algae oil capsule developed based on more than 100 researches, brings multiple benefits for the health of the baby's brain, eyes and immune system. Since 1994, more than 180 million babies have been benefited from MARTEKLIFES.

Today, MARTEKLIFES starts to go to China market, bring to the market with a series of products with its core technology, such as perfume baking soda laundry detergent, infant pregnant women underwear laundry detergent, antibacterial detergent liquid, cosmetics stoste etc.

With a long history of brand and strong strength, the product quality is always the priority of MARTEKLIFES strategies. Besides, customers experience has been put in the first place by MARTEKLIFES from product research to development. MARTEKLIFES aims to be a synonymous with quality.

MARTEKLIFES believes that with good service attitude and high-quality product quality, it can be recognized by consumers and the market. MARTEKLIFES takes quality as its priority and credit as its guarantee. In the future, it insists on using best products to impress consumers. In the coming year, MARTEKLIFES will also open up a broader sales and service channel to create a more comfortable consumer experience for consumers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005093/en/