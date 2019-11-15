Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MARTEKLIFES : Announces Entry into China Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 03:23am EST

MAREKKLIFES’s 3 main Product series to be launched in China

MAREKKLIFES is a company specialized in daily chemical and healthy children food. The company was founded in 1991 in the United States. It has been deeply cultivated for many years in the vertical field of laundry detergent and cosmetic stoste. The product design and product features of the health food have their own characteristics. Recently, MARTEKLIFES has officially come to China market, bringing high quality products directly to Chinese consumers.

Remaining beautiful is the dream of every woman. However, this dream requires a full range of technical support. MARTEKLIFES provides comprehensive services for families, providing beauty and cosmetics, and cleaning products to help ladies improve their skin texture and keep energetic, elegant and young. With years-experience in the industry, MARTEKLIFES’s algae oil capsule developed based on more than 100 researches, brings multiple benefits for the health of the baby's brain, eyes and immune system. Since 1994, more than 180 million babies have been benefited from MARTEKLIFES.

Today, MARTEKLIFES starts to go to China market, bring to the market with a series of products with its core technology, such as perfume baking soda laundry detergent, infant pregnant women underwear laundry detergent, antibacterial detergent liquid, cosmetics stoste etc.

With a long history of brand and strong strength, the product quality is always the priority of MARTEKLIFES strategies. Besides, customers experience has been put in the first place by MARTEKLIFES from product research to development. MARTEKLIFES aims to be a synonymous with quality.

MARTEKLIFES believes that with good service attitude and high-quality product quality, it can be recognized by consumers and the market. MARTEKLIFES takes quality as its priority and credit as its guarantee. In the future, it insists on using best products to impress consumers. In the coming year, MARTEKLIFES will also open up a broader sales and service channel to create a more comfortable consumer experience for consumers.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:55aCOCA COLA : Sprite Switching from Green to Clear PET bottles in Southeast Asia
AQ
04:55aDÜRR AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:53aFortress plays long game in bidding war for Unizo, lifts offer just a bit
RE
04:52aCARPETRIGHT : biggest investor to take company private in rescue bid
RE
04:51aPANASONIC : Alternative Replacement for EOL (Obsolete) Ceramic Capacitor of AVX, KEMET, TDK, MURATA, PANASONIC
AQ
04:49aAXA : Gives Three Managers New Duties -- Update
DJ
04:49aCorrection to IEA Forecast Article
DJ
04:49aRussian travel agency Intourist plans IPO after shareholder change
RE
04:48aBT : Johnson says Labour's plan to part-nationalise BT is 'crackpot'
RE
04:46aENDOMINES PUBL : Proposed changes to Endomines convertible loan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
2U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
5Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group