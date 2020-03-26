Log in
MARY SILVA NAMED SVP, CHIEF NURSING OFFICER FOR CORIZON

03/26/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Silva, MBA, BSN, RN, CCHP has been named senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Corizon Health, the company announced today. As CNO, Silva will oversee all nursing practice issues, practice standards, and staffing, leading Corizon’s ongoing development of nursing practices that result in high-quality patient care. 

“We are thrilled to have Mary in this role,” said James E. (Pete) Powell, MD, chief medical officer for Corizon.  “Her depth of experience is exceptional, and her work with Corizon’s team in Philadelphia has been progressive and successful in working with our partner to continue improving the health of the city’s incarcerated population.”

Silva served a long leadership tenure in Corizon’s partnership with the Philadelphia Department of Prisons (PDP). She began in correctional healthcare as a registered nurse and went on to serve as an assistant health services administrator (HSA), then as HSA for one of the correctional facilities in the PDP.  She served as regional vice president, then became vice president of operations in 2011.  The city remains one of Corizon’s largest clients, with a group of seven facilities and an average population of approximately 5,000 individuals.

Silva is a recognized expert in correctional healthcare nationally, holding multiple professional accreditations, and she is a sought-after presenter on topics in correctional healthcare and various areas in nursing.  In addition to her work in corrections, Mary has served as a clinical operations director of a large tertiary care center in New Jersey and as a forensic nurse examiner and legal nurse consultant.  She began her nursing career as a licensed practical nurse and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the State University of New Jersey (Rutgers) and an MBA in healthcare administration from Eastern University.   

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Corporate Communications
media@corizonhealth.com
615-660-6789

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e7ac8ba-f6a0-42ce-8b0d-e6ea9bfb6809

Primary Logo

Mary Silva

Chief Nursing Officer, Corizon Health

© GlobeNewswire 2020
