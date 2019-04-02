MARYGROVE INTRODUCES UNIQUE REGGIO-INSPIRED APPROACHES GRADUATE COURSE FOR EDUCATORS

DETROIT, MI, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marygrove College has created a new course in Reggio-Inspired Approaches for educators, particularly those interested in early childhood education. Marygrove’s offering this course is unique in the country as very few institutions offer any instruction at all in Reggio-Inspired Approaches.





“It’s no secret that effective learning environments depend upon principles of respect, responsibility, and a sense of community between students and teachers,” says Dr. Steffanie Bowles, the Reggio course instructor and coordinator of Marygrove’s Special Education programs. “But how do educators nurture these kinds of environments? Our Reggio-Inspired Approaches course answers that question.”

The Reggio Emilia approach, developed in post-WWII Italy by pedagogist Loris Malaguzzi, is an educational philosophy built upon the assumption that children learn best when their education is self-directed, experiential, relationship-driven, and creative. The Reggio approach to learning encourages students to use their own “symbolic languages” - painting, sculpting, drama, etc. - to explore their relationships with other students, their teachers, and the world.

Students may enroll for this Summer 2019 course through April 8th. Introductory online work for the 3-credit hour course will be sent three weeks in advance of the on-campus class session taking place from April 26 through April 28 to complete the course.

This Special Topics course within Marygrove’s Master of Arts in Social Justice Degree program costs $767 per credit hour plus registration and technology fee. Credits earned by completing this course may be applied to the Master’s degree. To find out more, contact Admissions at info@marygrove.edu or 313-927-1240.

