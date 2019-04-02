Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MARYGROVE INTRODUCES UNIQUE REGGIO-INSPIRED APPROACHES GRADUATE COURSE FOR EDUCATORS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

DETROIT, MI, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marygrove College has created a new course in Reggio-Inspired Approaches for educators, particularly those interested in early childhood education. Marygrove’s offering this course is unique in the country as very few institutions offer any instruction at all in Reggio-Inspired Approaches.
 

0_medium_MGLOGO.jpg


“It’s no secret that effective learning environments depend upon principles of respect, responsibility, and a sense of community between students and teachers,” says Dr. Steffanie Bowles, the Reggio course instructor and coordinator of Marygrove’s Special Education programs.  “But how do educators nurture these kinds of environments?  Our Reggio-Inspired Approaches course answers that question.”

The Reggio Emilia approach, developed in post-WWII Italy by pedagogist Loris Malaguzzi, is an educational philosophy built upon the assumption that children learn best when their education is self-directed, experiential, relationship-driven, and creative.  The Reggio approach to learning encourages students to use their own “symbolic languages” - painting, sculpting, drama, etc. - to explore their relationships with other students, their teachers, and the world.

Students may enroll for this Summer 2019 course through April 8th. Introductory online work for the 3-credit hour course will be sent three weeks in advance of the on-campus class session taking place from April 26 through April 28 to complete the course.

This Special Topics course within Marygrove’s Master of Arts in Social Justice Degree program costs $767 per credit hour plus registration and technology fee.  Credits earned by completing this course may be applied to the Master’s degree. To find out more, contact Admissions at info@marygrove.edu or 313-927-1240.

###

ABOUT MARYGROVE COLLEGE
Established in the city of Detroit in 1927, Marygrove College is an independent Catholic graduate college sponsored by the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) and guided by the values of human dignity; community; social justice; ecological justice; excellence; innovation; and diversity. The campus is situated on 53 wooded acres at 8425 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48221. Visit www.marygrove.edu.

Renee Ahee
Marygrove College
(313) 927-1438
rahee@marygrove.edu

mary.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:13pFINANCIAL LITERACY DAY : Ecobank MD mentors students on acquiring right skills personal budgeting
AQ
02:12pBIOGAIA : Protectis drops with vitamin D available in China
PU
02:12pFERRARI : Endurance Brazil - Podium for Via Italia Racing in Curitiba
PU
02:12pAPRIL AARP BULLETIN : How We Can Beat Fraud
PR
02:11pShares slip after six-month peak, oil nears $70 a barrel
RE
02:11pShares slip after 6-month peak, oil nears $70 a barrel
RE
02:10pMOBIMO : General Meeting approves all motions proposed by the Board of Directors | Peter Schaub takes over as Chairman of the Board of Directors
EQ
02:10pADAMANDEVE.COM : Reveals Statistics On Condom Use In U.S.
PR
02:07pTariff, enforcement issues still hurdles to US-China trade deal - U.S. Chamber
RE
02:07pFIRST CAPITAL S P A : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie - Allegato 3F
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX : wins another major order for 157.5 MW with N149 turbine
5Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About