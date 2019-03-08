MARYGROVE'S INSTITUTE FOR DETROIT STUDIES CELEBRATES NORTHWEST DETROIT WITH LOCAL ARTIST EXHIBIT MARCH 10-APRIL 5

Detroit, MI, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Detroit Studies (IDS) at Marygrove College and Live6 Alliance are proud to present “A Community Collecting: Art from Northwest Detroit,” a gallery exhibition. The opening reception begins at 3 p.m. on March 10 and the exhibition runs through April 5 in The Gallery, located on the fourth floor of the Liberal Arts Building. This event is free and open to the public.





“Like Marygrove College, these artists continue to celebrate the rich history of their community, while also working hard to ensure its revitalization,” says Marygrove College President Elizabeth Burns. “We are honored to host this important event.”



This exhibition - featuring artists Monica Brown, Felle, Asia Hamilton, Donna Jackson, Chazz Miller, Darryl Smith, and Megan White - kicks off Marygrove’s 2019 Defining Detroit series, which will also feature noted journalist and author Desiree Cooper on Wednesday, March 20. Ms. Cooper will read from her 2017 book Know the Mother and other works in Madame Cadillac Hall on the campus of Marygrove College.



The Institute for Detroit Studies is funded through a partnership with The Kresge Foundation.

For more information, or to schedule a tour or event in The Gallery during this show, please contact IDS Director Dr. Shaun Nethercott at snethercott@marygrove.edu or (313) 927-1372.



ABOUT MARYGROVE COLLEGE’S DEFINING DETROIT SERIES Defining Detroit is a series of Detroit-focused lectures, readings, exhibits, and performances established in 2000 by the Marygrove College Institute for Detroit Studies. Previous guests include Melba Joyce Boyd, Kevin Boyle, Jim Daniels, Toi Derricotte, Angela D. Dillard, Jeffrey Eugenides, Lolita Hernandez, Lawrence Joseph, Philip Levine, Naomi Long Madgett, Joyce Carol Oates, Thomas J. Sugrue, June Manning Thomas, and Heather Ann Thompson. A complete list is at: https://www.marygrove.edu/detroit-studies.



ABOUT MARYGROVE COLLEGE Established in the city of Detroit in 1927, Marygrove College is an independent Catholic graduate college sponsored by the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) and guided by the values of human dignity; community; social justice; ecological justice; excellence; innovation; and diversity. The campus is situated on 53 wooded acres at 8425 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48221. Visit www.marygrove.edu.

Renee Ahee Marygrove College (313) 927-1438 rahee@marygrove.edu