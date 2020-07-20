MAS Monetary Authority of Singapore : Consultation Paper on the New Omnibus Act for the Financial Sector

This consultation seeks views on the harmonised and expanded power to issue prohibition orders, the regulation of virtual asset service providers created in Singapore for anti-money laundering and countering of financing of terrorism purposes, the harmonised power to impose requirements on technology risk management, and the provision of statutory protection from liability to mediators, adjudicators and employees of an operator of an approved dispute resolution scheme.

Consultation Number: P002-2020 Start Date: 21 July 2020 Closing Date: 20 August 2020

This consultation closes at 11.30 PM on 20 August 2020.