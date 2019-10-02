Log in
MASTEEL Malaysia Steel Works KL Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

10/02/2019 | 05:54am EDT

Malaysia Steel Manufacturer

October 2nd, 2019

Amended Announcements

MALAYSIA STEEL WORKS (KL) BHD

1. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No
Types of corporate proposal Private Placement
Details of corporate proposal PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 42,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN MALAYSIA STEEL WORKS (KL) BHD ('MASTEEL') ('MASTEEL SHARE(S)' OR 'SHARE(S)'), REPRESENTING UP TO APPROXIMATELY 10% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF MASTEEL (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES) PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 75 AND 76 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2016 ('PRIVATE PLACEMENT')
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 300,000
Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.3160
Par Value($$) (if applicable)

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units 427,539,831
Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 230,202,415.000
Listing Date 03 Oct 2019

Disclaimer

MASTEEL - Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 09:53:02 UTC
