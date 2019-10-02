MASTEEL Malaysia Steel Works KL Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

Details of corporate proposal

PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 42,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN MALAYSIA STEEL WORKS (KL) BHD ('MASTEEL') ('MASTEEL SHARE(S)' OR 'SHARE(S)'), REPRESENTING UP TO APPROXIMATELY 10% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF MASTEEL (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES) PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 75 AND 76 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2016 ('PRIVATE PLACEMENT')