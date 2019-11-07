MASTEEL Malaysia Steel Works KL Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

Malaysia Steel Manufacturer
November 8th, 2019
|
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
|
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?
|
No
|
Types of corporate proposal
|
Private Placement
|
Details of corporate proposal
|
PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 42,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN MALAYSIA STEEL WORKS (KL) BHD ('MASTEEL') ('MASTEEL SHARE(S)' OR 'SHARE(S)'), REPRESENTING UP TO APPROXIMATELY 10% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF MASTEEL (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES) PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 75 AND 76 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2016 ('PRIVATE PLACEMENT')
|
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
|
600,000
|
Issue price per share ($$)
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.3500
|
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
|
|
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
|
Units
|
430,039,831
|
Issued Share Capital ($$)
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 231,078,015.000
|
Listing Date
|
05 Nov 2019
Disclaimer
MASTEEL - Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 04:09:04 UTC