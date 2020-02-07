Log in
MASTEEL Malaysia Steel Works KL Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

02/07/2020 | 05:28am EST

Malaysia Steel Manufacturer

February 7th, 2020

1. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No
Types of corporate proposal Private Placement
Details of corporate proposal PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 42,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN MALAYSIA STEEL WORKS (KL) BHD ('MASTEEL') ('MASTEEL SHARE(S)' OR 'SHARE(S)'), REPRESENTING UP TO APPROXIMATELY 10% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF MASTEEL (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES) PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 75 AND 76 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2016 ('PRIVATE PLACEMENT')
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 1,000,000
Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.3500
Par Value($$) (if applicable)

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units 451,789,831
Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 239,607,165.000
Listing Date 10 Feb 2020

Disclaimer

MASTEEL - Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:27:02 UTC
