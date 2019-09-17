MASTEEL Malaysia Steel Works KL Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

Malaysia Steel Manufacturer
September 17th, 2019
Particulars of Director
|
Name
|
DATO' SRI TAI HEAN LENG @ TEK HEAN LENG
|
Descriptions(Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
12/09/2019
|
2,100,000
|
Acquired
|
Indirect Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
TYY RESOURCES SDN. BHD.
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
0.40
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Acquisition of shares via Married Deal.
|
Nature of interest
|
Indirect Interest
|
Total no of securities after change
|
Direct (units)
|
|
Direct (%)
|
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
132,992,616
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
31.251
|
Date of notice
|
13/09/2019
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
13/09/2019
Disclaimer
