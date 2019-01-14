Log in
MASTEEL Malaysia Steel Works KL Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

01/14/2019 | 12:19am EST

Malaysia Steel Manufacturer

January 14th, 2019
Date of buy back 10 Jan 2019
Description of shares purchased Ordinary
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 52,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.470
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.475
Total consideration paid ($$) 24,803.28
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 52,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 1,675,000
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		427,239,831
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 0.39205

Disclaimer

MASTEEL - Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 05:18:05 UTC
