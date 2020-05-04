MASTEEL Malaysia Steel Works KL Bhd : OTHERS MALAYSIA STEEL WORKS (KL) BHD (“Masteel” or “Company”) – EXTENSION OF TIME FOR THE ISSUANCE OF ANNUAL REPORT AND STATEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR YEAR 2019

The Company would like to announce that following the Movement Control Order ('MCO') imposed by the Government of Malaysia effective from 18 March 2020 to 12 May 2020 under the provision of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967 to curb the spread of the coronavirus ('Covid-19') infection in the country and the announcement by Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ('Bursa Securities') on the extension of time up till 30 June 2020 for the issuance of annual reports which are due by 30 April 2020 and 31 May 2020, the Company will utilise this extension of time granted by Bursa Securities and will ensure that its Annual Report is issued latest by 30 June 2020.