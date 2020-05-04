Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MASTEEL Malaysia Steel Works KL Bhd : OTHERS MALAYSIA STEEL WORKS (KL) BHD (“Masteel” or “Company”) – EXTENSION OF TIME FOR THE ISSUANCE OF ANNUAL REPORT AND STATEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR YEAR 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 12:19am EDT

The Company would like to announce that following the Movement Control Order ('MCO') imposed by the Government of Malaysia effective from 18 March 2020 to 12 May 2020 under the provision of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967 to curb the spread of the coronavirus ('Covid-19') infection in the country and the announcement by Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ('Bursa Securities') on the extension of time up till 30 June 2020 for the issuance of annual reports which are due by 30 April 2020 and 31 May 2020, the Company will utilise this extension of time granted by Bursa Securities and will ensure that its Annual Report is issued latest by 30 June 2020.

Disclaimer

MASTEEL - Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 04:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:55aFORFARMERS N.V. : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers
AQ
12:37aChinese Oil Majors' Shares Fall Amid Renewed U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
12:30aMOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Presentation of Q1 2020 results 13 May 2020 at 08:00 (CET)
AQ
12:28aROSKILL : Indonesia to tighten grip on refined nickel supply
GL
12:22aKERING : China's young spenders say #ditchyourstuff as economy sputters
RE
12:19aFACEBOOK : India's Reliance sells $750 million stake in digital unit to Silver Lake
RE
12:19aMASTEEL MALAYSIA STEEL WORKS KL BHD : OTHERS MALAYSIA STEEL WORKS (KL) BHD (“Masteel” or “Company”) – EXTENSION OF TIME FOR THE ISSUANCE OF ANNUAL REPORT AND STATEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR YEAR 2019
PU
12:16aQUESTERRE ENERGY : updates operations
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aSTEAMSHIPS TRADING : AGM_Notice_Proxy_Form_Zoom_Audio_Virtual_AGM_Guide
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Shares of Australia's Afterpay soar after the big reveal of Tencent as a shareholde..
2RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Indian Tech, Telecom Fir..
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : France's Total looks to expand in Australia selling power
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : India's Reliance sells $750 million stake in digital unit to Silver Lake
5LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : LYNAS : Rare earths producer Lynas to restart Malaysia plant at 70% production rat..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group