MATCH GROUP 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Match Group, Inc. - MTCH

12/01/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until December 2, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Match Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MTCH), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 6, 2019 and September 25, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Match Group and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mtch/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by December 2, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On September 25, 2019, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced that it had filed suit against Match.com for deceiving consumers into buying or upgrading subscriptions through the use of fake love interest ads, failing to properly resolve charge disputes, and intentionally making subscription cancellation difficult. On this news, the price of Match Group’s shares fell $1.39 per share, or nearly 2%, to close at $71.44 per share on September 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The case is Crutchfield v. Match Group, Inc., et al., 3:19-cv-02356.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
